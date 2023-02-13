Watch more News on iWantTFC

A Filipino who was adopted by an Australian couple is back in the Philippines to help less fortunate children through sports.

Daniel Buberis said he was 3 months old when his parents abandoned him at an orphanage in Project 6, Quezon City.

At age 5, fate introduced him to an Australian couple who adopted him and brought him to Australia.

Now 45 years old, he’s back in the Philippines as head and director of the Project 6 Foundation, an advocacy group that aims to help less fortunate kids to engage in sports.

Buberis explained the inspiration behind the name: “Project 6 is in honor of Project 6 district in Quezon City, its the area of my old orphanage.”

According to Daniel, his days of being an orphan was his inspiration in forming The Project 6 Foundation. He said he’s been gone from the country for 40 years but he has not forgotten his Filipino roots.

“I feel very honored. I’ve always maintained that I want to stay connected to my heritage.... I’ve made a pledge to support the Philippines in particular my old orphanage through the provision of sports and physical activity as my way of giving back,” he explained.

On Monday, he conducted a sports clinic in an elementary school right beside Smokey Mountain in Gagalangin, Tondo.

He brought three Australian players and coaches to teach kids different sports disciplines like volleyball, tennis, and Australian rules football.

Their aim is to coach 2,500 Filipino kids. After Manila, their next stop is La Union, then Baguio and then Laguna.

“We’re gonna do a lot of basic exercises fitness exercises hoping, jumping, skipping coordination exercises and then we’re gonna introduce the kids to some new sports,” said Buberis.

He added, “It’s critically important it helps them enhance what we call motor perception skills like coordination, timing, decision making, reaction speed, reaction time, encourages to engage socially and also teaches them cognitive skills in order to make decisions to have them execute skills but more importantly encourages them to be physically active.”

The school’s head, Mary Jane Dela Cruz, is grateful for the Project 6 Foundation initiative. She said teaching kids to do some physical activities is timely in this age where most kids are heavily reliant in digital technology.

She said, “Actually excited mga bata lalo na ngayon yung mga bata more on gadget pero once nag iinform kami sa kanila na meron ganitong activity talaga excited sila mag drop by or mag punta sa school para gawin talga ang activity na ito.”

For Buberis, helping less fortunate kids is the primary objective of the Project 6 Foundation. But he is also hoping that through this advocacy he would be able finally discover who he is.

“The whole idea of Project 6 was through my own discovery of who I was, my heritage. I wanted to connect and Im also searching for my biological parents,” said Buberis.

For Buberis, meeting his biological parents would complete his journey.