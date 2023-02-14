Ellen Adarna launches own business

MANILA – Ellen Adarna hails from a family of entrepreneurs in Cebu so it comes as no surprise that she has finally decided to venture into her own business and launch her own brand.

Adarna shared her enthusiasm for launching her own brand on Instagram, revealing that her initial offerings will be glutathione and glowberry products.

“Took us a while because we wanted to guarantee that everything we’ll bring to you will be the best. So here it is… welcome to @e11ven.life. The first ‘life brand’ in the Philippines,” she said.

It remains to be seen what other products Adarna would come up with under her brand in the coming weeks.

This is the first time that Adarna is venturing into a business since she decided to stay away from showbiz in 2018.

The actress has also been consistent in saying that she has no plans of resuming her acting career, stating that she enjoys playing the role of a mom.

"My son is my priority," said Adarna, who shares a co-parenting relationship with John Lloyd Cruz, Elias’ father.

She added that motherhood is a tiring job but the happiness every time she nurtures and takes care of Elias is priceless. She also admits there are good and bad days, but she knows she has a responsibility to do.