Take care of your heart on Valentine's Day, health experts say

MANILA — The Department of Health, World Health Organization and health advocates urged the public to be more heart health-conscious on Valentine’s Day, saying cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the country’s top killer.

Ischaemic heart diseases remain as the number one cause of death in the country, doctors noted, followed by cerebrovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes mellitus, based on January to June 2021 data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

“It may not seem urgent until it becomes close to you, but CVDs remain the top cause of mortality of the Philippines ... the greatest contributors among the total deaths in 2020, making up some one-third of total registered deaths,” WHO Philippines’ Tyrone Aquino said on Monday, quoting a message from their technical officer for non-communicable disease streamed live on Transfat Free Philippines Facebook Page.

The DOH said heart diseases are “highly preventable”.

“Sa tamang exercise kahit konti- konti lang on a more consistent basis, mapapalakas na natin ang mga puso at resistensya,” DOH health program officer Madee Conjares said.

Couples with their own CVD, such as Dr. Edward Reyes and Karen Reyes, shared their experiences. Reyes said he was first diagnosed with hypertension early in age.

“In my mid-twenties, I was already diagnosed with high blood ... very high cholesterol. So because of that, I was already prescribed to take maintenance medication,” he said.

He and his wife Karen had to take measures to restore his health.

“I took a break from practicing medicine, and I concentrated on getting better first. I cut my salt from my diet, stopped ordering out. I consciously ate better and added improvement… monitored my (blood pressure), seek a health care professional's advise," he said.

"In a year or so I stopped taking my medication,” Reyes said.

With exercise, he started feeling much better.

“I had so much energy and my mind was clearer and was less exhausted during the day,” he said.

His family helped him to make sure he is on the right track.

“Some insight … you have to have your reasons. When the going gets tough, your reasons will push you through- is it for your family? Your profession, yourself? Always seek professional advice … do away with crash diets,” the doctor said.

"Find movement you enjoy."

Karen said they are now helping their daughter to be heart-healthy by through healthy food and being role models.

“Make only available what’s healthy or you’re willing to make them try. It is harder to ask them to stop eating it when it is not there. Do they have cravings? Think of alternatives,” she said.

“You need to model it, children learn not by what you say but what you do. So make choices also that are better for you."

TRANS FAT BILLS

The Senate and the House of Representatives are pushing for the passage of the Trans Fat Bill, which aims to help the public by regulating food products containing trans-fatty acids.

“Ang mga pasyente na may karagdagang sakit tulad ng sakit sa puso, high blood at iba pa ay may high risk ng serious illness or death. Kaya strong policies on promoting cardiovascular health tulad ng advocacy natin on Trans fat Philippines will not just address the risk of heart disease which put us in danger of contracting COVID, but in the long run also promote preventive heart care and healthy lifestyle in our country,” Ako’y Pilipino Party-list Rep. Ronnie Ong said.

Ong filed House Bill 7202 in July 2020 in the 18th Congress, while Senator Risa Hontiveros co-authored the Senate Bill 1916 in the same year.

The DOH and the FDA have also sought to eliminate trans fat in the food supply by 2023 through DOH Administrative Order No. 2021-0039, which “prohibits the production, importation, distribution, and sale of products with iTFA (industrially- produced trans fatty acids).

The DOH said it will ensure its proper implementation. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shall also issue technical regulations to guide the food industry’s compliance with the policy.

