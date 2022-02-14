Online casino partners with Maria Ozawa

Handout

MANILA -- Online casino M88 Mansion has partnered with Japanese actress Maria Ozawa for a dedicated gaming platform.

The new portal, called "Maria's Room," features a selection of popular casino games from providers such as Pragmatic Play, Microgaming, Sexy Gaming, and CQ9, among others.

It also lets players access exclusive videos and photos of Ozawa, and receive a shoutout from her.

"It is my first time to partner with a gaming company, and I am thrilled with Maria's Room as I have never tried anything like this before," she said in a statement. "I play my favorites when I have free time, and if players are lucky, they will also get to play with me."

M88 Mansion, for its part, said it decided to partner with Ozawa "because she is a well-known celebrity within our market."

"We created Maria's Room because we want to present Maria in a new light. She is more than just an on-screen personality. She is very business-minded, and at the same time, she likes to have fun. This is the side of her that we want to present," said M88 Mansion creative director Carlos Lopez.

M88 Mansion said Ozawa is set to visit Manila in April for a meet and greet with her fans.

Prior to Maria's Room, she has been dabbling in business as the co-owner of Bar Drunk in Tokyo and Singles Bar at Resorts World Manila in Pasay City.