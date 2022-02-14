LOOK: Kendra Kramer stuns in fashion editorial

MANILA -- Kendra Kramer is a stunning young lady in her fashion editorial for Mega Magazine.

The 12-year-old daughter of celebrities Doug and Chesca Kramer was dressed in classic '90s silhouettes, as seen in photos released by the local fashion magazine on Monday.

"From straight-cut jeans, oversized coats, to vintage designer items, many are already calling the young lady the next It girl of fashion," Mega said in an Instagram post.

Kendra's photos are part of Mega's 30th anniversary issue, which features three different covers for actress Nadine Lustre, screen veteran Cherie Gil, and social media darling Scarlet Snow Belo.

Last month, fans dubbed Kendra as a "future Miss Universe," with her photos drawing comparisons to former titleholder Catriona Gray.