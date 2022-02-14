Three of the country's former representatives in Miss Grand International reunited to go on a hike, as seen in photos released on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, Samantha Lo shared photos of her hike at Mt. Pamitinan in Rizal with two of her Binibining Pilipinas Grand International successors, Samantha Bernardo and Samantha Panlilio.

"Another mountain off the bucket list and I was so happy to do it with this fine group!" she said, adding that Bernardo and Panlilio "killed it for their first mountain hike."

Lo represented the Philippines in Miss Grand International in 2019. She prematurely ended her reign after coming short of entering the Top 20.

Bernardo, on the other hand, was handpicked to compete in Miss Grand International 2020, held in March of last year, after reigning titleholder Aya Abesamis was unable to join due to age restrictions. She finished as first runner-up.

Meanwhile, Panlilio was the country's most recent candidate for the Miss Grand International 2021 pageant, which was held last December. She failed to advance to the Top 20.

The Philippines has yet to win the Miss Grand International crown.

