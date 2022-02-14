MANILA -- Heart Evangelista celebrated her 37th birthday early with a stylish and intimate gathering, as seen in photos posted on Sunday.

The actress, whose birthday falls on Valentine's Day, skipped the usual reds associated with the occasion and opted for a black and white-themed party.

She wore a little black and white dress with a big bow by Mark Bumgarner as she posed against a backdrop of matching balloons with neon lights that read "Heart World."

The celebration also included dozens of white roses and free-flowing Moët & Chandon, with Evangelista seen in a tub filled with bottles of the luxury champagne.

Her husband, Sorsogon governor Francis Escudero, as well as her guests also wore black and white in keeping with the theme.

While she started out as an actress, Evangelista has made a name as a style influencer after being recognized by the likes of Vogue Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and Forbes France.

Last year, she launched Maison Love Marie, her own brand of fashion and home items. Evangelista also posts vlogs and paints on designer bags for her friends and selected clients.

