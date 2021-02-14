Why Sebastian's Ice Cream will always offer ampalaya sorbet for Valentine's Day

MANILA -- It has been a tradition for Sebastian’s Ice Cream, known for its experimental flavors with witty names to go along with them, to come up with unique tubs of ice cream for Valentine’s.

What started out as a joke for Ian Carandang, head sorbertero of Sebastian, has become an annual event local ice cream fans eagerly anticipate.

Sebastian's Ice Cream Valentine collection. Handout

For instance, Matinong Boyfriend may look like a scoop of vanilla ice cream but a taste reveals that it is much more than that. It’s made with white cocoa ice cream with rich purple streaks of blueberry and almond praline.

Onn the other hand, Matinong Girlfriend is a cornucopia of nuts -- cashews, walnuts, pecans, almonds, pili nuts, macadamia nuts, brazil nuts and hazelnuts -- all roasted and blended into a butter caramel ice cream and garnished with Swedish-style candied nuts similar to candied pili nuts.

Kashmiri Pink Chai is this year’s version of Closure. It is a blend of pink tea infused with cardamom, clove, cinnamon and star anise that evokes that feeling of inner peace and bliss.

Though not for everyone, Unresolved Issues is Carandang’s masterpiece. What’s sweet and light at first taste, slowly becomes bitter until it explodes in your palate. If there was an ice cream flavor that thoroughly expressed remorse and regret through a spoonful of ampalaya sorbet, this would be it.

This is the Valentine flavor that Carandang has never changed through all the years, citing that, like its namesake, it is “never moving forward, always staying the same.”

Strawberry Ice Cream Cake. Handout

New this year is Sebastian’s Strawberry Ice Cream Cake, freshly-baked spiced cake topped with sweet cream ice cream and strawberry sorbet finished with buttery oat streusel and white chocolate.

As with previous Valentine’s limited edition flavors, Carandang will add flavors that do particularly well to his regular rotation of ice cream. Past favorites include his Passion Fruit Sansrival and his Cheesy Munchies Mix.

Matinong Boyfriend, Matinong Girlfriend, Closure, Unresolved Issues are priced at P435 per pint handpacked as ordered. The Strawberry Ice Cream Cake is priced at P1,650 for a 9-inch cake. These are available for via their in-house cold storage delivery service, with a FOD (Frozen On Delivery) guarantee. These are also available for dine-in and pick-up at the Podium branch of Sebastian’s Ice Cream with ice cream at P145 per scoop, and the ice cream cake at P155 per slice.

For delivery and order information, please visit their website. These are available for the whole month of February.