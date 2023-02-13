Shopping shorts: Last-minute gifts, Valentine promos

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

BUMBLE PARTNERS WITH SHOPBACK

Bumble has partnered with Shopback as it joins the country in celebrating the Valentine season.

Until February 28, Bumble users will be entitled to P200 bonus cashback when they purchase from selected Shopback merchants with a minimum spend of P1,000.

They have to use the code BUMBLEXSBPH via the Bumble x Shopback exclusive link pushed to them on the Bumble App.

POWER MAC CENTER'S VALENTINE DEALS

Get the AirPods (third gen) at P1,000 off when you pay via non-installment modes at any Power Mac Center or The Loop branch nationwide, or online via the Viber Store, Lazada, Shopee, and SM Malls Online app. Promo runs until February 19. Meanwhile, you can cop the AirPods (second gen) at P1,500 off in the same channels until February 28.

You can also get 30% off on AirPods cases from Elago, Lab.C, and Laut when bought together with AirPods at any Power Mac Center, The Loop, and Mobile Care Service Centers until February 19.

Moreover, a wide selection of in-ear, wireless, and noise-cancelling earphones and earbuds in a variety of colors are slashed up to 50% off retail price until February 19.

RAPPIT'S VALENTINE BUNDLES

Globe’s e-grocery app Rappit is offering Valentine bundles consisting of chocolate, beauty products, and more.

These include the Somebunny To Love collection of chocolates from Toblerone, Kisses, Cadbury, and KitKat; the All Things Blush collection of beauty products from Olay, St. Ives, Vaseline, and Aveeno; and the Singles collection with treats from Heineken, M&Ms, Rio Strong, TimTam, San Miguel, Snickers, and Suntory.

There is also the Date Night Collection with meats from Mrs. Garcia's and Meltique; wines from Carlo Rossi, Novellino, Yellow Tail, Arbor Mist, and Beringer; and chocolates from Hershey's, Ferrero Rocher, and Cadbury.

Also available is the Love Yourself collection, with healthy picks from UnMeat, Quaker Oats, Nestle Yogurt, Kellogg’s Cereals, Kirkland Organic Almond Milk, Del Monte Juices, and Century Tuna.

Customers who spend a minimum of P3,000 on groceries get to enjoy free delivery.

SSI LIFE'S VALENTINE DISCOUNTS

Handout

SSI Life is offering promos and markdowns from brands such as Kurt Geiger, Armani Exchange, Steve Madden, Polo Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Clarks, Lacoste, and Superga, for those who are looking for last-minute Valentine gifts.

Trunc.ph will give an exclusive 10% off on MY SSI members from February 13 to 19. It can be used multiple times and with other stackable voucher codes, no minimum purchase requirement. Members need to use the voucher code TRUNCSSI upon checkout to redeem, terms and conditions apply.

STARBUCKS' HAPPY HEARTS COLLECTION

Handout

Starbucks has unveiled its Philippine-exclusive Valentine collection.

The Happy Heart collection features assorted mugs and tumblers in various shades of blush with gold accents.

Prices start at P1,895 for a bundle, which includes a cold cup or mug and one pouch.

XIAOMI'S MI AMOR PROMO

Xiaomi is offering tech deals this February as part of its Mi Amor promotion.

Until March 31, selected Xiaomi products are available at discounted prices at authorized Xiaomi offline stores and partner retailers nationwide.

Some of the featured products include the Xiaomi 12, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 11S, and Redmi A1.