MANILA -- Actress Heart Evangelista, who is turning a year older this Tuesday, February 14, received a special birthday gift from her husband Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero.

On Instagram, Evangelita uploaded photos of her bust sculpture which was given to her by her husband.

According to Evangelista, the molding of her face was done when she did her first series "Hiram na Mukha" 17 years ago.

Using the cast from the series, Escudero had it commissioned by artist Ferdinand Cacnio.

"They took a molding of my face at that time. I was 21 years old… through the years I always wondered where the molding was. I briefly mentioned it to my husband 3 years ago and lo and behold… he was able to locate the original cast and had it commissioned by one of my favorite artists @ferdiecacnio. Amazing :) the happiest birthday indeed thank you," she wrote.

Evangelista who started out as an actress, has made a name as a style influencer after being recognized by the likes of Vogue Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and Forbes France.

In recent months, she has been spending a lot of time in Paris attending fashion events hosted by different luxury brands.

The actress-socialite recently made headlines after posting a photo with Escudero on New Year’s Eve, finally dispelling rumors that they have broken up.

Evangelista and Escudero are also celebrating their eighth anniversary as a couple on February 15, Wednesday.

