Veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez celebrated the birthday of her twins, Pepe and Pilar, who turned four years old on February 12.

Sanchez took to Instagram to share some snaps of how they marked the special occasion at home.

“Pepe kept saying, ‘Oh I love my cake Mama.’ His choice for his cake is a figure of Moses w the 10 Commandments and his tungkod,” she began.

“Si Pilar naman, ‘Wonder Woman, She Hulk and… Darna.’ ‘You dont like the Princesses? Sino nagturo yan sayo ghurl, Pappi mo ano!?’ Pilar says, “Yes. Because I’m strong and brave, fearless and kind.’ Sige na nga shut up nalang si Mama,” she added.

Sanchez then thanked everyone who greeted her kids while describing the twins’ birthday as a “lovely day” for their family.

Sanchez got to have children of her own for the first time in 2019, when she and Mar Roxas had Pepe and Pilar via gestational surrogacy in the United States.

She and Roxas "decided to freeze our embryos before my biological clock stopped ticking," allowing them to embark on their "best live adventures" before building a family.