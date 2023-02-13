Arman Ferrer

MANILA -- The last time tenor Arman Ferrer performed live onstage at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez in November last year, he stripped down to his boxer briefs onstage.

It was the idea of Ferrer’s concert directo, Floy Quintos to showcase the artist’s “Triple Threat” for the show, “All of Me.”

“I think people liked it,” Ferrer told ABS-CBN News. “Some were shocked and some were happy. I think the stripping was done in a very tasteful way. It showed the audience how I’m very makulit.

“It was an elegant burlesque act, thank you to my dance partner Carla Guevara Laforteza, who made sure I’d look and sound great.”

Clearly, it took guts for Ferrer to pull off such daring act onstage. Yet, he dauntlessly did it in that sold-out concert, much to the amusement of his audience.

His manager, Noel Ferrer, decided Ferrer should do another show for his supporters.

“We thought of Valentine’s Day because we are romantics,” Ferrer said. “The show is titled ‘Another Chance’ because after the sold-out concert last year, it’s another chance to catch me perform.

“Another reason is that I’ve released Ms. Odette Quesada’s song, ‘Give Me A Chance’ last October and we wanted to feature that single on Valentine’s Day.”

The last time Ferrer did a Valentine’s concert was with Joanna Ampil at the BGC Arts Center in 2019. In January 2020, he shared the stage with Odette Quesada as her special guest in a pre-Valentine’s show also at the BGC Arts Center.



Ferrer’s Valentine’s concert, “Another Chance,” has a loaded line-up of guest artists -- from Jackielou Blanco and Mitch Valdes to Toma Cayabyab and Shiela Valderrama-Martinez.

“Sir Noel and I asked our dear friends if they can share their Valentine’s Day with us, to be our dates,” Ferrer said. “They were gracious and generous enough to say yes.

“It’s an honor to be sharing the stage with them, making beautiful music together. I’m excited for the audience to see it.”

He is honored to be performing onstage for the first time with Blanco, who is returning to the performance stage after decades of acting.



“I’m really, really excited about it,” Ferrer said. “I heard her during last year’s ‘Pinoy Playlist’ and she was amazing. I can’t wait to perform with her.

“I am also thrilled that the great Pilita Corrales, Asia’s Queen of Songs no less, is supporting our concert. It is really a great honor.”



Quintos, who was his concert director in “All of Me,” is working with him again for “Another Chance.”

“I am honored and proud that I have Sir Floy guiding me in both my concerts,” Ferrer admitted. “He makes the show beautiful and seamless. It’s always easy if you have him as a director. Things just flow naturally. My forever gratitude to Sir Floy.”

With musical director Gino Cruz, Ferrer lined up the songs that he will render in “Another Chance” and what his audience can look forward to.

“We made sure that the repertoire will cater to all generations,” Ferrer said. “We made sure that it would be nostalgic, very personal and heartfelt.

“Sir Gino has arranged songs that the audience can sing along with because that’s the whole point of this concert – to remind the audience what love is, how we love, who we love and why we should continue to love. Sir Gino and the musicians will make sure that the music will touch and affect my audience.”

Considering he is working on the actual Valentine’s Day, Ferrer does not really mind. After all, every day is Valentine’s Day for him.

“Every day, I continue to love people who are dear to me,” Ferrer asserted. “Real love is something you show during the good times and the bad times. It’s not on a specific day. Love always.