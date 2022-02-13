Tribute for F Sionil Jose set on Monday

MANILA – The Philippine Center of the International PEN and the Cultural Center of the Philippines are set to hold a virtual event on Monday to commemorate National Artist for Literature F Sionil Jose.

Jose, known for his literary works on national sovereignty and social justice, passed away last January 6 at the age of 97.

Titled “Tribute to F. Sionil Jose, An Afternoon of Reminiscences and Encomiums,” the online event will be graced by CCP officials including Chris Millado, PEN chair and premiere novelist Charlson Ong, retired Justice Antonio Carpio, former Ombudsman Justice Conchita Carpio Morales, poet Ricardo de Ungria, fictionist Jose “Butch” Dalisay, and lawyer-historian Saul Hofilena, among others.

There will also be messages from Estonian writer and PEN International board director Burham Sönmez, acclaimed US author James Fallows, and Singapore’s poet laureate Edwin Thumboo.

The event will also launch three new books of Jose: “Collected Stories,” “Collected Essays,” and “Promdi,” an autobiography.

The tribute will be streamed at 4 p.m. via the official Facebook pages of CCP and CCP Intertextual Division, Philippine Center of International PEN, and Hanggang sa Muli, Pagpupugay at Pasasalamat sa mga Pumanaw.

