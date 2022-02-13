SWS: 84 percent prefer brains over body; 54 percent 'very happy' with love life

A couple navigates the streets of UP Village in Quezon City hoping to sell heart-shaped balloons to passersby to make ends meet during the celebration of Valentine’s Day, Sunday. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Majority of adult Filipinos still value their health over love and money, the results of a recent Social Weather Stations survey showed Sunday.

According to the survey conducted by SWS from December 12 to 16 last year, 57 percent of respondents chose health, while 31 percent chose love, and 11 percent chose money.

The 2021 figure is 13 points lower than the results of the December 2019 survey, before the pandemic, wherein 70 percent chose health.

The preference for love meanwhile rose by 8 points from 23 percent, and preference for money rose by 4 points from 7 percent.

Sixty percent of female respondents also prefer health over love and money, while only 54 percent of males shared the same view.

Preference for love over health and money, on the other hand, rose by 9 points among women, from 20 percent to 29 percent, and by 7 percent among men, from 26 percent to 34 percent.

Preference for money over health and love also rose by 4 points among women, from 7 percent to 11 percent, and by 6 points among men, from 6 percent to 12 percent.

The preference for health over love and money is highest among women with live-in partners at 68 percent, followed by single women at 63 percent, and married women at 56 percent.

Among men, preference for health over love and money is highest among those who are single at 58 percent, followed by those with live-in partners (54 percent) and those who are married (52 percent).

The preference for health over love and money also rises with education, with 64 percent of women who are college graduates choosing health over love and money. Fifty-eight percent of male college graduates have the same preference.

The same survey also showed that 84 percent of respondents are more attracted to a person's brain than their body, up by 3 points from the 81 percent in December 2019.

Preference for brains over body is also slightly higher among women at 88 percent, compared to 81 percent among men.

Among women, preference for brains over body is highest among single women at 90 percent. It is also highest among women between the ages of 18 to 24 at 91 percent, followed by those in the 24 to 34 age range at 89 percent.

Ninety-two percent of female college graduates also prefer brains over body.

The percentages for men's preference for brains over body hardly varies by civil status, ranging from 80 percent to 82 percent.

Preference for brains over body is highest among men between the ages of 18 to 54 at 82 to 87 percent, compared to those 55 and older, at 73 percent.

Majority of respondents, or 53 percent, are also "very happy" with their love life, while 28 percent said it "could be happier". Eighteen percent of respondents said they "do not have a love life".

Compared to the December 2019 survey, those very happy with their love life hardly changed from 54 percent, while those who said they "could be happier" fell by 4 points from 32 percent. Those who do not have a love life also rose by 4 points from 14 percent.

In general, married men and women have a happier love life compared to those who are single or with live-in partners.

Sixty-eight percent of married men said they are "very happy" with their love life, while 62 percent of married women said the same.

In terms of age, men 35 years old and above are happier with their love life, while women between 25 to 54 years old are happier with their love life.

The December 2021 survey interviewed 1,440 adult respondents using face-to-face interviews. Of the respondents, 360 each came from Metro Manila, balance of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The December 12 to 16 survey has sampling error margins of ±2.6% for national percentages, and ±5.2% each for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.