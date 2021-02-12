‘Tiningnan ako from head to toe’: Jessy Mendiola recalls being ignored at Chanel store in Paris

Former actress Jessy Mendiola. Instagram: @senorita_jessy

MANILA — Jessy Mendiola now prefers to purchase luxury items from resellers or through personal shoppers, having had negative experiences at two boutiques of her favorite brand.

Mendiola, 28, recalled the incidents in her latest YouTube vlog, which featured the “unboxing” of her newly purchased tote bag from Chanel.

Prior to this latest buy, Mendiola had preferred visiting physical stores of Chanel, but the supposed treatment she received from sales associates on different occasions have discouraged her from doing so.

She narrated that “four years ago,” she went to a Paris branch of Chanel to buy a classic flap bag she had long saved up for.

Recalling her encounter with a sales assistant whom she approached for help, Mendiola said: “Tiningnan niya ‘ko from head to toe, tapos hindi niya ako pinansin. Medyo napahiya ako. Ginawa ko na lang, umalis na lang ako. Kasi siyempre, ‘di ba, bakit ka pa pupunta doon? Bakit ka pa bibili ng bag kung gaganun lang din naman.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

Mendiola had a similar experience in Taiwan two years later, she said, when the salesperson she sought assistance completely ignored her.

“Gusto ko naman bumili ng wallet at sunglasses,” she said. “Pinapakita ko sa sales associate ‘yung pictures ng gusto ko, tapos hindi man lang niya tiningnan ‘yung phone ko. Tapos dinaandaanan lang niya ako. Wala namang tao noon.”

Since then, Mendiola has opted to buy her Chanel favorites through certified resellers, saying, “Natatakot na ako pumunta sa boutique.”

Mendiola is not the first Filipino celebrity to share her experience of being discriminated against at luxury stores abroad. Prior, the likes of Sharon Cuneta and Regine Velasquez also revealed being ignored by staff of signature shops they had visited.

Related video: