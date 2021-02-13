9 sweet gift ideas for Valentine's Day 2021



MANILA -- Valentine’s Day always calls for something sweet.

Whether you’re gifting a friend, a significant other, or even yourself, everyone deserves something sweet and delicious this heart’s day.

Here’s a list of saccharine delights from cakes to chocolate boxes for Valentine’s Day -- and every day.

1. Chew Nama Chocolate

This local Japanese-inspired Nama chocolate shop gets top marks for a simple yet striking box packaging that hides luscious truffle squares. With inspired flavors like cinnamon and matcha, this thick and creamy ganache-based dessert is silky and addicting. Dark chocolate and milk chocolate flavors are also available. (IG @chewph_)

2. Brown Baggins Angel Cake

Have you heard of angel cake? While Brown Baggins Bakery has a slew of other cakes available (chocolate, almond cake, etc.), it’s their angel cake that’s set to put them on the map. Fluffy cake that’s in between a meringue and a sponge, sandwiching a rich vanilla custard layer that’s topped with fruits or chocolate, it’s light, sweet and with the addition of fruits or chocolate, becomes a balanced bite. For February, catch their limited edition cakes: the Sincere Strawberry Angel Cake, and More Gentle Chocolate Angel Cake. (IG @brownbagginsph)

3. Frozen Tres Leches Cheesecake by D12 Kitchen

This layered dessert is this author’s favorite Tres Leches cake. Combining textures and flavors that coalesce into a bite of pure dairy bliss, there’s crunch from the almond butter crust followed by a creamy vanilla bean cheesecake layer. A thin layer of raspberry jam sits in the middle of the cake to provide a brilliant balancing flash of acidity. The cake is finished with a milk-soaked layer of Tres Leches cake topped by a white chocolate semi-freddo layer. A genius invention of cake. (IG @d12kitchen)

4. Truffle Pyramids from Bizu

Who wouldn’t want a box of glittering pyramids of chocolate? Bizu’s truffle pyramids come in different flavors and colors. You can even customize a box according to your favorite flavors. This author is partial to the purple Dominique with sugarless dark chocolate and the pink Rose Champagne flavor. (www.bizu.ph)

5. Mailchip Cookie Cards

Gift your favorite Mailchip cookies shaped in a 6 x 6-inch heart. These MailChip cookie cards include a customized message on top, a gift box and tag. Available in Milk Chocolate Chip, Orange Dark Chocolate Chip, and this author’s favorite – Signature 4C flavors. (@mailchip)

6. Valentine Bonbons by KO Pâtissier

If you’re looking for a jaw-dropping box of chocolates, look no further than Kevin Ong’s Valentine Bonbons. Heart-shaped, these shiny chocolate confections come in red and white, and in two flavors –Caramelized Honey and Vanilla Milk. (IG @kopatissier)

7. Edible Valentine Rose by Café Society at the City of Dreams

A show-stopping edible gift, this edible rose is giant and beautifully red and comes with different dragees, or candy-coated chocolates. Other Valentine treats available for take-out include assorted chocolates, cakes like the Spiced Coffee Caramel Passion and the decadent Trio Chocolate Feuilletine Cake, heart-shaped chocolate Danish pastries and cookies. (Call 02-8800 8080 for inquiries).

8. Lychee Coconut Passion Entremet Cake from Diamond Hotel Manila

Mirror glaze done right — red, glossy and gorgeous! Heart-shaped and flavored with tropical flavors, this cake joins the exceptional cake selection of Diamond Hotel Manila that includes cakes like their Burnt Basque Diamond Cheesecake, and Earl Grey Cake. (Call 8-528-3000 for inquiries.)

9. Red Velvet Cookies from Novotel Manila

Novotel’s featured dessert of the month, these red velvet cookies are studded with white chocolate chip. Sweet for your sweet! Novotel also offers Romantic take-away boxes with a full menu from appetizers to dessert. (Call +632 8990 7999 for orders/inquiries.)

EXTRA: Hendrick’s Gin for Valentine’s

For something to enjoy with your sweets, gift your loved one with a purchase of an 800ml bottle of Hendrick’s gin from participating outlets and get a handcrafted cucumber and rose candle in a Hendrick’s teacup.

Related video: