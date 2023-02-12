Valentine's Day 2023: Sweets for your special someone

MANILA -- Here are some treats to make your Valentine celebration a lot sweeter.

BIZU

Handout

Bizu is celebrating love with two signature Valentine's Day cakes.

First is the Romance Cake made with layers of dark chocolate ganache, crème brûlée, and caramel, and topped with imported strawberries.

The other is La Vie en Rose (Life in Pink). which is flavored with strawberry compote and rose essence and dripped with white chocolate ganache. The heart-shaped creation is decorated with fresh strawberries, meringue, and petit Macaron de Paris.

Bizu also has a Valentine edition for its Valrhona Chocolate with Mixed Berries Macaron de Paris with chocolate ganache with berry filling, dipped in chocolate, and dusted with praline; as well as Strawberry Truffles and boxes filled with sweets.

More details are available on Bizu's website and its branches at Greenbelt 2, Greenhills Promenade, Alabang Town Center, Robinsons Magnolia, and Miranila.

CONTI'S

Handout

Conti's is making Valentine's Day extra special with two sweet treats: Mud About Mousse and Petite Set.

Mud About Mousse has triple-decker mousse laying on a bed of chocolate sponge and topped with strawberry slices and brownie brittle.

The Petite Set, on the other hand, is a collection of four different mini cakes that can be availed as package or individually. Flavors include Choco Overload, Cookieccino, Strawberry Shortcake, and Ube Custard.

Until supplies last, each purchase of Mud About Mousse and Petite Set will come with a special L-O-V-E cake topper.

HONEYBON

Handout

Honeybon has launched its take on the classic Italian dessert Tiramisu just in time for the season of love.

The new cake includes layers of cream cheese filling and coffee-liqueur soaked chiffon, topped with soft whipped cream and dusted with cocoa powder.

Priced at P980 for whole and P175 per slice, the Tiramisu is available at Honeybon's website and stores at SM Megamall and Festival Mall Alabang, and select Tokyo Bubble Tea branches (The Fort Residences, BGC; Banawe, Quezon City; and Wilson, San Juan City).

KRISPY KREME

Handout

Krispy Kreme has released its Hershey's Valentine Collection, which includes three heart-shaped donuts.

There is Salted Caramel Filled Rose, which is filled with Hershey’s salted caramel, dipped in dark chocolate, decorated with red and green icing, and drizzled with dulce de leche.

Strawberry Kiss, on the other hand, is filled with Hershey’s strawberry chocolate, dipped in pink chocolate, decorated with red chocolate, and topped with Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate.

Last but not the least is Mixed Berry Love, which is filled with Hershey’s Mix Berries Chocolate, dipped in red chocolate and strawberry, and topped with mini heart sprinkles and a bar of Hershey’s Milk Chocolate.

Prices start at P65 per piece and P550 per dozen for the Hershey's Valentine's Collection, which is available until February 17 at Krispy Kreme stores nationwide.

The new products can also be ordered through Krispy Kreme's website and hotline (02) 888-79000, and via GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pick.a.Roo, Mangan, OrderMo, and Groover.

LEMON SQUARE BAKERY TREATS

Handout

Lemon Square Bakery Treats has recreated the iconic Valentine's gift of a bouquet of flowers into a cake.

The Buttercream Rose cake is a soft chocolate cake covered and decorated

with buttercream icing and flowers and tied around with a pink ribbon.

Also available are Valentine's Love Pops, a chocolate-based cake coated with milk chocolate and topped with nuts and love-themed sprinkles.

Orders can be placed at Rush E-store, with the option for both same-day and scheduled deliveries.

POCKY

Handout

Glico Philippines Inc. has released Pocky Love exclusives, or specially curated Pocky bouquets and wine sets, for Valentine's Day.

These gift bundles are exclusively available at the Pocky Love event at Mitsukoshi BGC in Taguig until February 14.

More Pocky Love gift options are available at FlowerStore.ph and Estate Wine.

SEBASTIAN'S

Handout

Sebastian's has unveiled its 2023 Valentine's Ice Cream Collection, which consists of four flavors. Staying within certain themes, the flavors usually change every season, but the names stay the same.

This year's Matinong Boyfriend is orange ice cream garnished with candied orange peel and chunks of orange almond butter cake.

Matinong Girlfriend for Valentine 2023 is dark beer caramel ice cream with dark beer caramel ripple and dark beer peanut brittle, while Closure is chrysanthemum tea ice cream infused with Chinese chrysanthemum tea blossoms.

Unresolved Issues is bitter melon (ampalaya) sorbet infused with fresh ampalaya and garnished with candied ampalaya bits. This is the one flavor that, unlike the others, remains unchanged year after year.

Aside from the four flavors, Sebastian's is also introducing Valentine-themed ice cream treats: Strawberry Kisses Poppits and Chocolate Strawberry Ice Cream Cake.

The Valentine Ice Cream Collection is available for a limited time this February in scoops at Sebastian's Podium flagship store, and in pints in the brand's online store.