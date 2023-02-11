Pinakbet do us part: Onions, vegetables given as souvenirs in wedding

A table full of vegetables welcomes wedding guests in a wedding event in Tarlac. Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

It’s “gulay do” for newlyweds Lorenzo and Francesca Aluning as they celebrated their vows in Tarlac Saturday.

As one enters the reception area, vegetable spread on a grazing table welcomes the guests. Most of the vegetables are ingredients to a popular Filipino dish Pinakbet - from the expensive onions to tomatoes and a bottle of fish sauce or bagoong.

To make it more fun, the couple distributed envelopes with play money inside. The amount inside the envelope will determine how much of the vegetables could they bring home from the wedding. A weighing scale served as the table’s center piece.

“Being in the US po we wanted to do a celebration that felt more at home.” Francesca Aluning said.

Francesca and Lorenzo met in a church fellowship in the United States of America . They were together for six years before they decided to get married in the States in December 2022.

They said they wanted to celebrate their wedding in the Philippines where they were both born. The vegetable-themed wedding was perfect for what they had in mind.

They also believe that vegetables as giveaways are more meaningful and helpful especially that the prices have skyrocketed in the Philippines.

“Sa Pangasinan po yung my hometown we are famous for the vegetables… it helped our family just distribute them for giveaways and yung onion it’s a prize.” Lorenzo Aluning said.

“I love the theme. I love the idea of passing out the vegetables in order to help everyone and have fun at the same time.” Francesca Aluning added.

Onions were also given as prizes for the wedding games. Maricel Aluning, Lorenzo’s relative, snagged the 2nd prize that afternoon.

“Nakaka-happy. Sa sobrang mahal ng sibuyas, Ilang buwan na kaming hindi nagluluto ng sibuyas, sobrang happy dahil kapag ngayon nag-luto ka ramdam mo na yung lasa ng ginisa” Maricel Aluning said.

She brought home at least 5 kilos of onions.

The happy guests carried red nets filled with vegetables at the end of the wedding celebration. Lorenzo and Francesca said they wouldn’t have the wedding reception any other way.