Watch more on iWantTFC

Diaper bouquet, underwear bouquet or sinigang bouquet?

"Pag nakita itong product na ito, this is the signature of Lea."

[When they see my products, they will know this is the signature of Lea.]

This is the mantra of Lea Daras, a 42-year-old former OFW in Hong Kong who now creates her own designs of different bouquets and flower arrangements.

What sets her work apart from others is that most of her creations are personalized and are made through request by customers.

While working as a domestic helper in Hong Kong for almost 10 years, she would attend seminars on how to design bouquets and she would also volunteer to do the flower arrangements at a church in Hong Kong when she was a member. She was told by her husband to return to the Philippines in 2019. By 2020, she was about to work for a flower shop in Makati, but the pandemic started and she was left with no job.

She continued her love for creating bouquets and started 'The Flora Craft Project' on Facebook. She would custom-made flower arrangements, which in turn made her create more personalized themes. She would use various items like dried flowers, chocolates, stuffed toys, vegetables, grocery items, money, diaper and many more.

"Nag trending yung panty underwear bouquet ko. Tapos gumawa rin ako ng barbecue bouquet, tapos yung fruits bouquet. Gumagawa ako ng mga diskarte kung paano ko maipapakita sa tao na this one is different. Pag nakita itong product na ito, this is the signature of Lea."

[My underwear bouquet trended online. Then I created a barbecue bouquet and fruit bouquet. I create designs to show to the people that this one is different. When they see my products, they will know this is the signature of Lea.]

She said, one of her customers asked her to create a sinigang bouquet , inspired from the Filipino sour soup classic.

"Meron kasi ako theme theme sa bawat bouquet, kunwari ito pakbet bouquet, pang tinola bouquet, eto naman pang sinigang bouquet. Nagustuhan niya ang sinigang bouquet. Tapos nagusutuhan ng asawa niya, dahil sa sinigang bouquet nagka-anak sila."

[I have a theme for every bouquet I make like a pakbet bouquet, tinola bouquet and sinigang bouquet. One of the customers said, his wife liked the sinigang bouquet and they now have a baby.]

She added that whatever the client wants, she accepts. "Wala po ako hinihindian. Every opportunity ginagrab ko yun as an opportunity to learn and to grow. Pinag-aralan ko siyang gawin." [I never say no, I grab every opportunity to learn and to grow. I study how to do what they want.]

Prices of the unique bouquets range from P170 up to over a thousand pesos, depending on the special requests of customers. Her Facebook page is 'The Flora Craft Project'.

She shared the public to continue believing in their dreams. "Huwag tayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Always have a grateful heart para hindi ka laging nastress-stress." [Don't lose hope. Always have a grateful heart so you won't get stressed.]