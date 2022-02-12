Food shorts: Date ideas for Valentine's Day 2022

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

TABLE FOR TWO AT DUSIT THANI

Handout

Dusit Thani Manila has special tables for two this Valentine’s weekend.

The Pantry has an upgraded buffet that includes a glass of sparkling rosé wine and a special giveaway for the ladies. On February 13, the dinner buffet rate is at P2,000++, while February 14 dinner buffet is at P2,500++ per person.

For those who want to spice up their Valentine’s Day, the hotel’s premiere Thai restaurant Benjarong offers a special set menu with authentic Thai dishes like Gung Moo Sa Rong (shrimp and pork ball), Yam Nuea Yang (spicy beef salad), Tom Yum Pla Nai Ma Prao Orn (sea bass in tom yum), Chu Chee Gung Mea Nam (river prawn red curry), and Bua Loy Kai Waan (glutinous rice in coconut milk). This set is priced at P5,000 for 2 persons with a bottle of wine from February 11-14.

Takeaway sets with from the Pantry and Benjarong are also available as well as desserts and the Teddy Bear Valentine Cake from the Pantry.

Please call Dusit Thani at 7238-8888 for orders and more information about their Valentine promos.

BIZU PATISSERIE LOVE BOXES AND CAKES

Handout

The best of Bizu in a box is an apt description for the restaurant's Love Boxes. Choose from 4 different Love Boxes and have them delivered in time for Valentine’s Day.

New to the collection is the Lovestruck Box, a heart-shaped chocolate filled with pretzels, truffles, meringue kisses, and chocolate pearls. The box even includes a mallet to smash open the box to reveal the treats within.

For Valentine’s Day, check out the Romance Cake with layers of dark chocolate ganache, crème brûlée, and caramel generously topped with imported strawberries; and La Vie en Rose, a special edition drip cake flavored with strawberry compote and rose essence, dripped with white chocolate ganache, and decorated with lavish toppings of fresh strawberries, meringue, and petit macaron de Paris.

Speaking of macarons, the Valentin is Bizu’s special Valentine’s edition macaron de Paris, chocolate ganache with berry filling, dipped in chocolate dusted with praline.

Visit www.bizu.ph for more information and for orders.

SUSHI, SASHIMI AND STEAK FROM IZAKAYA SENSU

Izakaya Sensu has a five-course Japanese meal for two which includes Ika Age with Mini Sakura Smile, Flounder, Uni and Ika Sashimi Omakase, Zuki Maguro and Salmon Tartare Sushi, Japanese Caesar Salad, US Harami Steak Katsu with Negi Shio Dressing, Salmon Saikyou Yaki, and Matcha Cheesecake served with Japanese rice and miso soup. The set is priced at P2,500 nett.

Available for dine-in, al fresco, take-out and pick-up. Online on Foodpanda, GrabFood and Pickaroo. Call for reservations at 0917-8826655.

SEBASTIAN’S VALENTINE ICE CREAM COLLECTION

Handout

Sebastian’s Ice Cream lets loose its 2022 iterations of its Valentine flavors – Matinong Boyfriend, Girlfriend, and Closure.

This year’s Matinong Boyfriend is banana lacatan ice cream with a Nutella fudge ripple, crispy banana chips and real banana slices dipped in Nutella. The Matinong Girlfriend is inspired by the original version of 'Chubby Hubby' ice cream with vanilla malt ice cream with double swirls of peanut butter and chocolate fudge, and loaded with peanut butter-filled pretzels dipped in chocolate. Closure 2022 is a Honey Ginger Tea Ice Cream to remind us of wellness and self-care. All of these are priced at P420 per pint.

As with every Valentine’s Day, Sebastian’s has kept its Unresolved Issues, its trademark ampalaya sorbet, untouched and available for the brave and the curious at P300 per pint.

All of these are available at www.sebastiansicecream.com

MIMI & BROS HAPPY VALENTINE’S BUNDLES

Mimi & Bros puts the "happy" in Happy Valentine’s Day with special bundles available from February 11 to 14.

The bundle for two (P700) includes two glasses of iced tea and two dishes of choice from the following Mimi & Bros bestsellers: Truffle Honey Butter Chicken Fingers, Pepperoni Dirty Bird, Dirty Bird 2.0, Lola’s Ragu, Garlic Shrimp Pasta, and Pork Ribs Carbonara.

Breakfast for two (P600) features two choice dishes from the Mimi & Bros all-day breakfast menu, which includes Breakfast Burrito, Beef Tapa, Caramelized Spam, Chicken Tocino, Beef Brisket Corned Beef, Adobo Flakes, Bacon Rice, and Classic Omelet and a cup of coffee.

The restaurant also has bundles for 3 or more which can be found on its Instagram page. To order, call Mimi & Bros at 0945-7985176 or reach Mimi & Bros through Facebook Messenger.

VALENTINE’S ALL DAY AT JONES ALL DAY

It’s Valentine’s all day at Jones All Day with a limited 5-course set.

Start with an amuse bouche of Double Smoked Bacon Croquette and Spiced Harissa Cream; appetizer of Fresh Aklan Oyster Topped with Sea Urchin, Caviar & a Gold Leaf Served on Ice with Truffle Ponzu Sauce; Salade “Valentine” tossed with Arugula, Berry Balsamic Vinaigrette, Candied Walnuts, and Flower Petals; and Provence-Style Prawn Bisque with Butter-Poached Prawn and Rouille Crostini. Choose between Grilled U.S. Top Blade Medallion of Beef or Pistachio-crusted Norwegian Salmon for the entrée, and finish off with Bistro Style Profiteroles with Hot Grand Marnier Chocolate Orange, Crème Fraiche and Vanilla Ice Cream

The 5-course set is only available from February 11 to 14 and is priced at P1,288++ per person or P2,500++ for 2 persons with an option of adding Chandon Delice for P2,800 nett.

Call or message Jones All-Day at 0917-8362173 for reservations.

HONEYBON SWEET HEARTS SERIES

Handout

Longing for cake this Valentine’s? Check out the heart-shaped Sweet Hearts Series from Honeybon.

The award-winning Belgian Decadence Cake (P680) has multiple layers of flourless and fudgy chocolate cake with creamy egg custard in between covered with rich chocolate ganache and topped with chocolate ganache rosettes, while the Strawberry Fields Shortcake (P820) has two layers of pillowy sponge cake filled with cream and slices of fresh strawberries topped with more strawberry cream and whole fresh strawberries.

Honeybon is now accepting pre-orders of the Sweet Hearts Series via www.honeybon.ph and at their stores in SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City and Festival Mall in Alabang. The limited-edition cake series is available for the whole month of February.

HOUSE OF WAGYU STEAK SETS

Have a tender meaty Valentine’s Day at House of Wagyu. On Feb. 13 and 14, each serving of Wagyu steak comes with a set of soup, Caesar’s salad, potato and vegetable sidings, and New York cheesecake for dessert.

House of Wagyu branches can be found at Eastwood, Shangri-La Plaza, and Mall of Asia Complex.

STRAWBERRY PANNA COTTA CHAMPORADO FROM INDULGE BY DAISY MAE

Have a very special Strawberry Panna Cotta Champorado for Valentine’s Day breakfast available this February from Indulge by Daisy Mae.

This breakfast treat is made with Triple Chocolate Champorado topped with panna cotta and fresh strawberries.

Check out this champorado specialist’s Instagram page for more information and to check out their flavors: the Triple Choco, Dark Adlai, and Ube Panna Cotta champorados.

(LINK ON 'Instagram' : https://www.instagram.com/p/CZwQ2SPs9NP/

COOL ROMANTIC DATES AT FARMER’S TABLE

Have a romantic rendezvous at Farmer’s Table Tagaytay.

The Valentine set starts off with Roasted Pumpkin Red Curry Soup with coconut cream, and Kale and Arugula Salad with candied pili nuts, langka shreds, red onions, gorgonzola with three-berries balsamic vinaigrette. The main course is a surf-and-turf plate of grilled U.S. Top Baked Steak with rosemary peppercorn bordelaise sauce and Grilled Butterfly Tiger Prawns with garlic crab fat dill butter with a side of creamed kale and spinach gratin and roasted marbled potatoes. The dessert is a Cookie Dough Campfire Brownie Skillet with vanilla ice cream, burnt marshmallow frosting, candied cashew and rosemary-infused olive oil.

This meal is good for two and is priced at P3,143 nett.

Call/SMS 0905-3877993 or 0960-928 3142 or Viber 0917-8735943 to reserve your table now or for takeout/delivery.

CINEMA AND DINNER BY THE BEACH AT ACEA SUBIC BEACH RESORT



Have a romantic dinner paired with red wine for two while watching a movie by the beachside against the backdrop of the sun setting over Mt. Cinco Picos.

ACEA Subic Beach Resort’s romantic Valentine treat includes the dinner and a two-day-one-night stay at the resort with breakfast.

Guests can be assured of their safety as the Department of Tourism had accorded ACEA with a Safety Seal certification.

Visit their website at www.acea.ph, or visit them on Facebook and Instagram for more information.

BORACAY VALENTINES AT CHA-CHA’S

If you’re one of the lucky few enjoying the beaches of Boracay this Valentine’s season, head on over to Cha Cha’s for a romantic meal by the beach.

Start off with Sesame Tuna Wasabi Poke Tostadas, Seafood Bisque, and Fresh Herb Caesar. Then choose from either Herb Crusted Salmon Fillet or US Top Blade Steak Frites for your main course. Finish off with a Warm Dark Chocolate Cookie Dough Skillet with 3 Berry Compote, Crème Fraiche topped with Vanilla Ice Cream. This is good for two and is priced at 888+ per person

Cha Cha's Boracay is located inside COAST, Station 2 Beachfront, Boracay Island.



