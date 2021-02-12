Valentine's Day 2021: Picnic kits, dinner by the bay, and other sweet treats

MANILA -- From picnics at home to dinners by the bay, here are romantic ideas for Valentine's Day this year.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

FEB-IBIG IDEAS FROM FOODPANDA

Handout

Foodpanda has come up with gift ideas for Valentine's Day, which can be received in 30 minutes or less.

These include sweets from Candy Corner such as Fini Triple Layered Heart Gummy (P293.25, 300g), Brown and Haley Dark Roca Buttercrunch (P344.71, 139g), and Sconza Sugar-Free Milk Chocolate (P358.80, 250g); wellness and household items from Human Nature such as Tea Tree Oil (P295, 30 ml) and Liquid Detergent (P324.75, 950ml); special baby packages from Tiny Buds Baby Naturals such as Tiny Buds Rice Baby Powder (₱135, 50g), Tiny Buds After Bites (P185, 20g), and Baby Toothgel in Cherry flavor (P105, 55g); and food and beverage from Marks and Spencer such as Extremely Chocolate (P290) or Malted Biscuit (P80) cookies.

Those who order at Foodpanda shops this Valentine season can enjoy P50 off on their orders by using the code CASHLESS50.

HEART-SHAPED BISCUITS BY POPEYES

Handout

For a limited time only, Popeyes will once again transform its buttery and flaky biscuits into cute heart-shaped treats.

Perfect for Valentine's Day, these buttermilk biscuits are served with honey syrup. These are sold in a single serving, a box of three, and a box of six.

Popeyes Heart Biscuits are available at the following branches: Arcovia City, Alabang Town Center, NU Mall of Asia, SM San Lazaro, Kroma Tower, SM Southmall, SM Manila, Robinsons Place Galleria Ortigas, Ali Mall, Eastwood, Robinsons Place Manila, Eton Centris, and SM Mall of Asia.

These may also be ordered for pickup or delivery via Central Delivery, GrabFood, or Pick.A.Roo.

PERSONALIZED GIFTS AT RUSTAN'S

Handout

This Valentine's Day, Rustan's is offering a wide selection of gifts that will help anyone clearly say "I love you."

Those on the sentimental side or would just like to make their gift more unique can avail of Rustan's personalization services this coming Valentine's Day weekend. From February 12 to 14, customers can have your items engraved or embossed with a minimum purchase single receipt of P5,000 worth of products from Home, Fashion, Kids, Beauty and Fine Jewelry.

Prefer an embellished design? The premier department store also has an embroidery monogramming service from February 12 to 14.

Also during the Valentine's Day weekend, Rustan's will give a three-piece Bergamot Set from The Luxury Bathing Company for a minimum purchase of P2,500 across all Bath & Body Brands – Baylis & Harding, Badger, Babaria, Cliven, Elle Basic, Heathcote & Ivory, and more.

Deals from L'Occitane, Mario Badescu, Perricone, Clarins, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Aquazurra, Halston Heritage, Kurt Geiger, LeSportsac, Lost + Wander, Lilly Pulitzer, Ricardo Preto, Sergio Rossi, Tadashi Shoji, New Balance, Nike, Under Armour, Zoochini, Kids Martel, and more are also available.

PET ADOPTION DRIVE BY MARS PETCARE

Handout

MARS Petcare is spearheading a Valentine's adoption drive to help homeless pets find their forever home with families who will accept them with open arms.

As part of their Valentine's Day promo and in partnership with the City Veterinarian Office of Imus, MARS Petcare will provide a one-month supply of pet food to those who successfully sign up for adoption from February 13 to 15, 2021 while stocks last.

There will also be a livestream on February 15 at the Pedigree Official store on Shopee and Lazada covering the "Date with Your Pet" campaign and pet adoption program.

As part of its "Date with Your Pet" promo, pet parents can look forward to exciting gift bundles when they shop on these dates. Top spenders for the day will have a chance to win an exclusive Swarovski embellished Sheba necklace.

LOVE BY THE BAY AT DIAMOND HOTEL MANILA

Handout

Diamond Hotel Manila is offering a diverse selection of dishes at the Valentine dinner buffet of Corniche Restaurant from February 13 to 16 at P3,380 nett per person.

Partake of a Japanese feast from February 13 to 16 at Yurakuen Restaurant with an 8-course Valentine Set Menu priced at P2,980 nett per person available for lunch or dinner.

The Poolside is the ideal venue for a romantic date on February 13 and 14. Dine al fresco by the bay for P2,900 nett per person, inclusive of a 5-course set dinner and a glass of wine.

To commemorate the day of love at the Lobby Lounge, a 4-course set dinner with a glass of wine await diners on February 14 for P3,800 nett, good for two persons.

Scrumptious cakes, assorted pastries, and decadent chocolates are also on display at the Lobby Lounge.

All ladies dining on February 14 will receive a special memento from the hotel.

Those who prefer to dine at home, meanwhile, can order curated luxury platters and set menus from Diamond Hotel's online shopping site. Available are grazing boxes, premium pastries, and desserts, and Valentine restaurant offers.

Prior reservation is required.

PICNIC SET BY QUE RICA

Handout

Bicolano brand Que Rica is offering a romantic picnic set that can be enjoyed in the comforts of couches, balconies, and dining tables at home.

The set includes a Spotify playlist curated by the Que Rica team, a sampler of Bicol Express Longganisa and Spicy Pork Laing Longganisa, which can be sliced into bite sizes and served as skewered appetizers; rainbow-colored Rakenrol cassava chips with sinantolan dip; ready-to-bake Pili Chocolate Chip Cookies; Pili Nuts with Truffle Pecorino; and two bottles of Lolea Mini Sangria.

A mood candle and dried flowers, as well as upcycled heart-shaped decor in denim and a card by Bicolano artists Bidibidi and Pen Prestado, respectively, are also part of the picnic kit, which is packaged in a canvas tote.

Que Rica's picnic set is priced at P1,900 and is available on the brand's website.

POOLSIDE ROMANCE AT RESORTS WORLD MANILA

Handout

For Valentine's Day, Newport Mall restaurants are offering Dine TWOgether promos for private dining rooms from Wolfgang's Steakhouse, Barcino, Rafael's Tapas Bar & Restaurant, and Mary Grace Cafe.

Couples can try something different and spend a cozy Valentine's day at The Vega Pool Club. Hilton Manila is offering a special Poolside Romance 4-course dinner on February 14 that may be served in-pool, at the poolside cabanas, at the balcony, or at the Vubble for rates starting at P8,000 net per couple.

Over at the Sheraton Manila Hotel, a special Valentine's Journey 4-course meal by the pool is available at P2,850++ per guest, and a more intimate 5-course Valentine's Journey dinner at the Vubble for P7,000++ per person is available from February 12 to 14.

Meanwhile, Resorts World Manila's signature restaurant Casa Buenas is offering an exclusive dinner package for Valentine's Day, La Serenata, on February 13 and 14.

VALENTINE SET MENU AT CRAVINGS

Handout

Cravings has curated a Valentine set menu which is available from February 12 to 15.

The meal starts with Grape and Walnut Salad with Strawberry Yoghurt Dressing and Chorizo and Sundried Tomato Ravioli. For the main course, diners can choose between Three Cheese Roast Salmon or Grilled Rib Eye Steak with Herbed Butter. And to unlock the complete gastronomic experience, Strawberry Chocolate Cake is on the table.

To those who enjoy preparing their own meal, sweet treats are available from the bakeshop such as Heart Chocolate Caramel Cake, Strawberry Chocolate Cake, Premium Chocolate Box, and a variety of Barks -- dark tropical fruit, white tropical fruit, matcha oreos, and milk chocolate s’mores. These can also be given as gifts to loved ones in this season of romance.

For pre-orders and inquiries, visit Cravings' social media pages.

ROMANCE AND RELAXATION AT EDSA SHANGRI-LA MANILA

Handout

Edsa Shangri-La Manila has created a series of romantic experiences this February for couples seeking a dreamy getaway without having to leave the city.

Couples are invited to experience an ultimate R&R -- romance and relaxation -- at an urban oasis this whole month of February. Overnight accommodation starts at P17,809 net per night including daily breakfast for two, a Charriol Celtic Bourse Bangle, a special Valentine Heart Love Box filled with flowers by Flowerstore.ph, a guaranteed early check-in at 8 a.m. and late check-out at 6 p.m., complimentary use of the lagoon-shaped swimming pool, access to world-class Health Club and tennis court, free in-room wired Internet and Wi-Fi access, and complimentary parking. Couples may opt to upgrade to a room with a romantic Valentine's set dinner for two at HEAT.

They can also wine and dine in a breezy al fresco setting at Edsa Shangri-La Manila's outdoor private gazebo overlooking the hotel's lush tropical gardens. Couples can start with a welcome cocktail at the Lobby Lounge and walk through a pathway filled with candles and petals as bright romantic lights hanging from the ceiling welcomes them at the gazebo. They can then delight in a 5-course dinner for two specially curated by the hotel's culinary team, as well a a bottle of champagne and dedicated butler service.

Couples may elevate the experience with live soothing music from a violinist or string trio. The rate starts at P27,597 net for two persons, available the whole month of February.

Valentine's Day promos are also available at the Lobby Lounge ( a four-course dinner at P3,080 net per person, or afternoon tea at P1,250 net), Senju (a five-course dinner at P7,000 net for two persons), HEAT (dinner buffet with bottomless iced tea and chilled juices at P2,950 net per person), and The Bakeshop (Valentine hampers starting at P1,600 net).

ROMANTIC INDULGENCE AT CAFE 1228

Handout

Couples are in for a delightfully decadent dining experience as New World Makati Hotel's Café 1228 offers an extensive all-you-can-eat a la carte selection on February 14 for lunch or dinner.

The restaurant's signature slow roast prime ribeye, Rosemary lamb chops, Pork cassoulet, Braised leg of lamb in red wine, and Seared salmon with parmesan crisp and dill cream sauce are just some of the items guests can enjoy along with a complimentary glass of red, white, or sparkling wine.

Salads and light bites to start off the gustatory experience are Parma ham with brie and grape chutney, Cambozola with roasted cherry tomatoes on pesto crostini, and Salami Milano with cocktail onions, beet cured salmon, horseradish, dill and cornichons, to name a few.

Seafood served hot-off-the-grill include shrimps, blue crabs, clams and mussels prepped with an array of sauces – garlic butter, salt and pepper, garlic and cheese, white wine, and sweet chili. These would go nicely with the Italian selection of pasta and pizza such as Pesto cream, Puttanesca, Marinara, and Carbonara sauces, as well as Frutti di mare, Margherita, Parma ham arugula, and Mediterranean vegetable, respectively.

For desserts, there is Truffle cake, Strawberry shortcake, Bread and butter pudding, Mandarin crème brulee, Mango sago pudding, white chocolate sable, chocolate bonbons, and more.

Delectable Chinese, Japanese, regional, and local dishes complete the indulgent spread.

Valentine's Day lunch is priced at P1,188 nett, while dinner is at P2,500 nett.

For inquiries and reservations, email FBReservations.manila@newworldhotels.com.

SHARE SPARKLE OF LOVE WITH WELCH'S

Handout

This month of love, Welch's continues to share the sparkle to family and friends with its fizzy and alcohol-free sparkling juices made from Concord and Niagara grapes.

Welch's Sparkling Juices are all 100% alcohol-free, which means everyone in the family can join in the fun.

Variants include Sparkling Red Grape, Sparkling White Grape, and Sparkling Rosé. These are available in retail stores, and online via Ace Market, Metromart, Lazmart, and Waltermart Delivery.

SHOPEE'S VALENTINE LIVESTREAM WITH KRIS AQUINO

Handout

Looking for new love or need love advice? Queen of all Media and Shopee brand ambassador Kris Aquino stars in the e-commerce platform's Valentine livestream this February 12, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Aquino and one lucky person will play Shopee Live's special edition of Shopee Love! Love! Love!: Match & Win. She will help guide the contestant in finding their ultimate "match" as they go through a series of challenges.

At the end of the virtual matchmaking, the winning couple will receive a love package for two containing gifts and vouchers from Klean Kanteen, Okada Manila, The Body Shop, Photobook, and many more.

Participants who are unsuccessful in finding love will receive P200 ShopeePay credits.

RED RIBBON'S RUBY CHOCOLATE

Handout

This year, Red Ribbon gives Valentine’s Day an exciting new flavor -- the all-new Ruby Chocolate, which is the special ingredient in this year’s limited-edition Valentine Black Forest. It features layers of decadent, moist chocolate fudge cake, creamy icing, topped with Maraschino cherries and the limited-edition Ruby Chocolate.

The limited-edition Valentine Black Forest cake will be available in all Red Ribbon stores nationwide from February 12 to 14, with prices starting from P440 for the Junior size and P640 for the Regular size.

For those looking to celebrate even apart, they can also send a Red Ribbon Valentine Black Forest to their loved one’s doorstep by ordering through the Red Ribbon hotline, via Red Ribbon RIA on Messenger or through the GrabFood and Foodpanda apps.