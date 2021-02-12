Pinoys using Chinese New Year as 'quick escape' amid pandemic: booking website

MANILA -- Filipinos are making the most of the Chinese New Year holiday so they can have a "quick escape" to domestic destinations amid the pandemic, according to a hotel booking website.

Citing search data and check-in dates from January 25 to February 12, Agoda said travelers are looking at 1- to 3.5-star hotels, as well as non-hotel accommodations.

It added that couples emerged as the top type of Filipino travelers during the Lunar New Year.

"Just like the mythical Ox of the Chinese zodiac, the Asian traveler is proving their resilience and strength this Lunar New Year through their determination to get away and make the most of domestic travel opportunities," Timothy Hughes, Agoda's vice president for corporate development, said in a statement.

"In a change from non-COVID times, our data shows us that beach and countryside spots are more popular than capital city breaks and high energy destinations," he added. "People want to reward their hard work and resilience with upgraded stays in top class areas, be it beach destinations, such as Boracay Island (the Philippines) or Phu Quoc (Vietnam), scenic mountains like Khao Yai (Thailand) and Chiayi (Taiwan), or historic cultural destinations like Xian (China)."

According to Agoda, Cebu tops the list of domestic destinations for Chinese New Year 2021, followed by Tagaytay, Manila, Boracay, and Baguio City.

Meanwhile, the booking website is also offering a Lunar New Year sale until February 16, for stays until April 30.

Related video: