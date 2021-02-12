Georgina Wilson reveals third pregnancy on her birthday

MANILA -- Model and host Georgina Wilson on Friday surprised her fans and followers as she announced her third pregnancy to mark her birthday.

Wilson shared the good news as she uploaded a photo of her showing her baby bump on Instagram.

"Birthday gift coming in 6 weeks," Wilson wrote in the caption.

In the comment section, fans and celebrity friends of Wilson like Ruffa Gutierrez, Raymond Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati and Bianca Gonzalez congratulated her.

Wilson and her husband Arthur Burnand have two children: Archie, who just turned 4 years old last December; and 1-year-old Alfred Thor Crichton.

Wilson’s eldest child Archie has been dubbed by netizens as the “Adobo Boy” after a video of him adorably begging for the Filipino dish became viral last February 2019.

