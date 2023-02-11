Valentine's Day 2023: Dining deals to celebrate love

MANILA -- Here are some of the dining deals you can enjoy this Valentine season.

CITY OF DREAMS MANILA

Handout

City of Dreams Manila is offering Valentine menus at its restaurants Crystal Dragon, Nobu Manila, Haliya, and Cafe Society.

Crystal Dragon has a five-course Valentine set menu of premium Cantonese cuisine and regional Chinese specialties. Available for lunch and dinner from February 13 to 15 for P4,000 net per person, the menu for a couple consists of Oven-baked Swan Pastry filled with chicken and truffle paste and Deep-fried Stuffed Cheesy Prawn Ball with fragrant coconut roasted eel in crispy bean curd skin for appetizers; Braised Hot and Sour Crab Meat Broth with Japanese scallop and shrimp wonton; Wok-fried Beef Tenderloin with Sichuan pepper and king mushroom with sauteed mixed vegetables; Crispy Egg Noodles with seared king prawn; and Mangaro Dark Chocolate Dome with ginger crème brulee. The menu comes with a complimentary glass of France Chateau d'Esclans Rosé.

Nobu Manila, on the other hand, is serving a five-course tasting menu for two for Valentine's Day dinner at P11,000 net. It includes a chef's selection of zensai (appetizer); a Nobu Canape selection of Oyster with Nobu Salsa, Oyster with Yuzu Granita, Yellowtail with Jalapeño, and Spicy Tuna with Crispy Rice Malibu-Style; Nobu Seasonal Assorted Sushi of toro (tuna), uni (sea urchin), and ama ebi (shrimp); Seared Scallop with sobagaki (cooked soba dough) and truffle oil; Trio of Wagyu Beef – Nobu-style taco, wagyu skewer with kabotcha (squash), and crispy gyoza; and Blueberry Monkfruit Panna Cotta. The menu also comes with a complimentary welcome sake cocktail.

Modern Filipino restaurant Haliya has prepared the "Araw ng mga Puso" five-course dinner menu at P9,000 net for two for Valentine’s Day only. It consists of: The Sugpo (poached annatto tiger prawn, coconut tuille, avocado crema, pickled radish, compressed celery, lemongrass and ginger emulsion, and edible flowers); Cured Salmon Ensalada (pako or fern salad, crispy kataifi, semi-dried cherry tomato, Mandarin baby red radish, beet fluid gel, and kalamansi-dill cream); Bell Pepper and Tomato Krema (roasted bell pepper-tomato soup with parmesan heart tuille, crispy smoked pork bacon bits, micro basil, and thyme oil); Beef Estofado (sous vide carbon neutral Royal Ranch Beef Tenderloin, oven-baked stuffed baby eggplant, pork longganisa salsa, sweet potato puree, and estofado jus); and Tsokolate Liyag (Haliya's Valentine chocolate cake, salted caramel, and kesong puti or white cheese). A complimentary cocktail for couples completes the meal.

Cafe Society, meanwhile, is selling handcrafted Valentine chocolates, pastries, and cakes offered from February 11 to 14. Among these are the Valentine pink rose, cranberry chocolate box, granola gianduja love dome, love bear raspberry crunch. Raspberry Lemon Loaf Cake, Spiced Coffee Caramel Passionfruit Cake, and Trio Chocolate Mousse Crispy Feuilletine Cake.

For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com.

EDSA SHANGRI-LA

Handout

Edsa Shangri-La Manila is celebrating the season of love with its lineup of culinary offerings.

HEAT highlights the rich flavors of salmon, oyster, Japanese favorites, Angus striploin, and pass-around beef churrasco from February 13 to 15, with rates at P4,000 net per person. The restaurant also offers the option of private dining rooms with butler service, a bottle of champagne, and a special setup for couples at P25,000 net, available only on February 14.

Senju, on the other hand, is serving a 5-course dinner at P3,800 net per person inclusive of a glass of red or white wine, or strawberry iced tea. The menu includes bites of seaweed salad with duck liver in teriyaki sauce, sashimi and Aburi sushi, beef tenderloin in honey steak sauce, and Ogura banana tempura with chocolate maple syrup.

Diners can look out to lush, manicured greens with a live serenade at the Lobby Lounge. "Say It With Chocolate" includes a choco set menu at P3,500 per heart, while the "Valentine Special" with a featured wine pairing option is available at P7,250 net per heart.

Summer Palace has a Valentine special featuring Cantonese specialties at P6,500 net per celebrating couple, while a starlit dinner date awaits in an al fresco soiree at the Pool Bar at P1,800 net per person on February 14.

There is also the option to book a gazebo for two at P27,800 net, available for the month of February. This includes a welcome cocktail, a 5-course set dinner for 2, a bottle of champagne, and a dedicated butler.

For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 8633-8888 or e-mail manilaedsa@shangri-la.com.

ENCHANTED KINGDOM

Handout

Enchanted Kingdom is bringing back its one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day event this year.

The Enchanting Royal Dinner in the Sky offers a romantic dinner date on top of the Wheel of Fate, where guests can enjoy the breathtaking view of Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Guests can book the couple package worth P2,700 or the group package good for four worth P4,900. Both packages include regular day passes, a meal for each, love locks, and a photo souvenir.

For inquiries and reservations, contact (0920) 983-3624, (0999) 884-8445, or (02) 8584-3535 local 1905, or email personalmilestones@enchantedkingdom.ph.

GOURMET FARMS

This Valentine season, Gourmet Farms is introducing dining experiences in its home in Silang, Cavite and its city-based cafe at the Ramon Magsaysay Center in Manila.

The Dining Room at Gourmet Farms in Cavite is serving a dinner set menu from February 10 to 19 from 5 p.m. onwards. The rate is at P1,480+ per person, minimum of two guests.

The Library Cafe by Gourmet Farms in Manila, on the other hand, has a selection of Valentine drinks featuring dark swirls of espresso, mocha, and cherries.

GRINGO

In celebration of Valentine season, Gringo is offering the "Better Two-gether Bundle" from February 10 to 28.

Each set has a Cuban Beef Lechon Combo, one pasta, regular nachos, a pitcher of iced tea or coke zero, a choice of two sides, and a Cherry Cream Mousse.

Options include Angus Bolognese or Bacon Cream for pasta; and Cuban rice, garlic rice, white rice, fries, buttered corn, garlic mushroom, mashed potato, mashed camote, roasted squash, steamed plantain, fried plantain, marbled potato, coleslaw, and macaroni salad for sides.

The "Better Two-gether Bundle" is priced at P1,222 in-store and P1,465 when purchased through the delivery apps Grab or Foodpanda. Gringo branches are located at SM North EDSA, Bonifacio Global City, Dela Rosa St., SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia Arena, SM Sucat, Greenhills, SM Marilao, Festival Mall, SM Manila, SM Sta. Rosa, SM Legazpi, Ayala Malls Feliz, SM Fairview, SM Dasmarinas, and SM Baguio.

NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS

Handout

Newport World Resorts is celebrating the month of love with romantic experiences from its signature restaurants and hotels.

Casa Buenas is offering the "La Serenata" 7-course dinner from February 12 to 14, which includes a souvenir photograph, a box of chocolates, and live music. Guests may opt for an intimate couple's date for P10,000 nett or dine as a group at the La Cupula and the Pamilya communal tables.

Garden Wing Cafe serves layers of sweetness of its Strawberry Shortcake Valentine’s Cake for P2,200 nett. It also has a Valentine three-course meal highlighted by a main Surf and Turf USDA beef tenderloin and tiger prawns for P2,800 nett per person.

Couples can embrace the Filipino flavors of Silogue's Pinoy Set Menu for two featuring hearty servings of bangus belly sinigang, kilawin, ginataang halo-halo, pandan rice, and watermelon rush for P1,700 nett.

Hilton Manila lets guests enjoy a 7-course meal at the Vubble pod, a private and clear dome overlooking the outdoor Vega Pool. The dreamy atmosphere is made complete with welcome drinks upon arrival, a bouquet of long-stem roses, polaroid film photos, a personalized memento menu to commemorate the experience, and a butler and gueridon service. Rates for start at P22,000++ per couple.

Okura Manila, on the other hand, has prepared a Valentine Afternoon Tea at P1,950 ++ per set, available on February 6 to 28.

Marriott Hotel Manila, meanwhile, has a Seafood and Meat Overload Valentine Buffet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on February 14. Rate is at P3,688 nett per person.

NOVOTEL MANILA ARANETA CITY

Novotel Manila Araneta Manila has prepared special packages this Valentine season.

Food Exchange Manila will offer "A Taste of Romance" on February 14 at P2,888 nett per person. The buffet spread includes one glass of sparkling wine or sparkling juice, a single-stemmed rose for the ladies, and free-flowing coffee, tea, iced tea, soda, and chilled juices. There will also be a roaming photographer on site to document precious moments, and a jazz duo performing live music to set the couples in the mood.

A more private celebration of love will also take place on February 14 at The 6th Manila's Under The Stars, which offers a 6-course candlelit dinner set menu for two at P5,988 nett.

Gourmet Bar has its own afternoon high tea affair called “High for Love" from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The 3-tiered set includes scones served with jam and cream, a medley of entremets, cookies, finger sandwiches, and two choices of tea served in a pot.

For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 8990-7999 or (0949) 886-5591, or email H7090-FB1@accor.com.

SHANGRI-LA THE FORT

Handout

Shangri-La Fort is inviting guests to celebrate Valentine's Day at any of its restaurants.

High Street Lounge is offering the "Tales of Valentine’s" afternoon tea set for two at P2,500 net from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily until February 14. The set includes a spread of savory and sweet canapes, with an option of either two glasses of special cocktail or tea or coffee. Each guest will also receive a Bee’s Knees gift pack.

On February 14, High Street Cafe will welcome guests with a "High On Love" dinner buffet at P3,800 net per person. Aside from international and signature dishes, the meal also includes a wine and champagne selection.

Also on Valentine's Day, Raging Bull Chophouse and Bar will offers "Hearts at Steaks," a 4-course menu for couples at P4,500 net per person for lunch and dinner. Aside from the inclusion of wine or champagne, guests can enjoy Josper-grilled Onyx Tenderloin, Bourbon and maple cured smoked Tasmanian Salmon, and a spread of sweet chocolate delight.

Couples can enjoy the flavors of Peru with a view at Samba with its "Heart in Cabana" dinner set menu. Priced at P11,000 net per couple, the menu includes Concha La Queda en Crema de aji Amarillo, Tiradito de Corvina, Asado de Tira en Chicha Morada, and a bottled cocktail of Agua De Vida. Guests may also enjoy indoor dining at P3,500 net per person for a special 4-course menu.

The Ministry, meanwhile, has the "Love Around the World" six-course dinner at P16,000 net per couple. Ecuadorian roses will greet guests as they embark on a journey to different culinary flavors inspired by other love cities such as Sydney, Kyoto, London, Paris, Vienna, and Bruges.

THE BISTRO GROUP

The Bistro Group is giving discounts from February 11 to 13 through its delivery platform.

Customers can also get free delivery on their orders on Bistro Delivers by using the code CRAVING4U at checkout. A minimum spend of P1,500 is required.

THE ORIENTAL HOTELS

Handout

The Oriental Hotels and Resorts has whipped up value-for-money offers for couples to celebrate the month of love.

Guests and visitors at The Oriental Leyte can enjoy a dinner buffet with an acoustic band and the hotel's performing ensemble on weekends at P999 per adult and P499 per child.

On the other hand, The Oriental Bataan is offering Italian sets for dinner on Valentine's Day. The P1,150 per person set includes chicken potato croquettes, honey mango mustard salad, butter bean and bacon, braised beef shank with tomato wine sauce, and vanilla melted brownies. Also available is the P1,550 set consisting of gnocchi, Italian salad with feta cheese, cream of asparagus, braised lamb shank and wine sauce, and burnt Basque cheesecake. Diners will be serenaded by a violinist at the hotel's newly-refurbished al fresco and scenic Cliff Lounge.

For inquiries, visit The Oriental Hotels' website and social media pages.

THE PENINSULA MANILA

Handout

The Peninsula Manila is inviting guests to celebrate their love story at the hotel this February.

The Lobby has a four-course "Love is in the Air" four-course dinner from February 13 to 14 at P4,590 per adult. Live entertainment featuring Christine Ledesma and The Peninsula Strings, as well as a bar of Auro chocolate and a Peninsula long-stemmed rose for the ladies, compete the experience.

Old Manila, on the other hand, will have a sensory five-course Valentine dinner on February 14. The rate is at P6,000 for the dinner, and P9,000 with wine pairing. All ladies dining at the restaurant on Valentine's Day will receive a bespoke Old Manila Valentine candle and a Penisula long-stemmed red rose.

Escolta will hold the "Perfect Catch" seafood dinner buffet on February 14 at P3,800 per adult and P1,900 per child, with the option to add two hours of free-flowing champagne at P6,300 per guest. All ladies dining at Escolta on Valentine's Day will receive a bar of Auro chocolate and a Peninsula long-stemmed red rose.

Spices, meanwhile, will offer the "Sugar, Spices, and Everything Nice" menu on February 14 at P3,200 per person, with the option to add two hours of free-flowing beverages for P4,700. All ladies dining on Valentine's Day will receive a bespoke Spices candle and a Peninsula long-stemmed red rose.

For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 8887-2888 extension 6691 or email diningpmn@peninsula.com.

TOKYO BUBBLE TEA

Tokyo Bubble Tea has Valentine Bundles available from February 10 to February 28.

These include the Cozy Bundle, which comes with Chasu Ramen, Sunny Side-up Yakisoba, and Gyoza; the Romantic Bundle, which has Teriyaki Chicken Doria, Apple Glazed Grilled Porkchop, and Ebi Tempura; and the Preppy Bundle with Gyutendon, Seafood Garlic Doria, and Bulgogi Nachos.

The Valentine Bundles come with 2 large Royal milk teas with bubbles and a coupon of free one large Royal Milk Tea with bubbles, redeemable on their next visit.

These date meals are priced at P999 when availed for dine-in, and P1,198 when purchased through the delivery apps Grab or Foodpanda. Tokyo Bubble Tea branches are located in Banawe, Wilson St., Bonifacio Global City, SM Megamall, CDO Centrio Mall, and CDO SM Downtown Premier.