Eighteen dogs and seven puppies are up for adoption at the Alabang Town Center as part of the JCI and Muntinlupa local government's program for Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 11, 2023. Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - At least 20 dogs and puppies were up for adoption in a Muntinlupa mall on Saturday as part of several groups’ celebration for the upcoming Valentine’s day.

The quarterly event, organized by JCI Muntinlupa, Alabang Town Center, and the local government’s veterinary office, aims to help stray dogs and puppies find new homes this season of love.

Dr. Pamela Hernandez, head of Muntinlupa’s veterinary office, said all of their dogs usually get adopted during the event. She hoped though that more benefactors would come to help support their cause.

“Aside from the date… it is our way to ask for love from our pet lovers out there to share their love to our hopeless dogs… These dogs came from Muntinlupa City. Some are stray dogs na na-capture namin on the streets, and some were voluntarily surrendered,” Hernandez told ABS-CBN News.

“We are asking everybody out there with their kind heart to share your homes and your blessings to our dogs,” she added.

Zenaida Lacdao and her husband Wilfredo were among those who adopted a dog named “Happy.” It is already their third time adopting.

She said she wanted an addition to her family and it is one of her ways to share love.

“[Talagang] pagmamahal. Kasi pinagluluto pa namin ng pagkain eh,” she said.

“Masarap na may aso sa bahay,” added Wilfredo.

Aside from adoption, the program also offers rabies vaccination and microchipping. The event will only be until Saturday afternoon.