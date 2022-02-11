Valentine's Day 2022: Last-minute gifts, themed offers

MANILA -- Check out these last-minute gifts and themed offers from different brands and establishments for Valentine's Day.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ALABANG TOWN CENTER'S VALENTINE ACTIVITIES

Alabang Town Center is offering a lineup of activities for Valentine's Day and beyond.

From February 11 to 20, the Activity Center will feature carts of flowers, chocolates, couple shirts, candles, perfume, and stuffed toys to help make gift-giving a breeze. The area will also have a garden maze for mallgoers until February 28.

A night picnic at Corte de las Palmas is also an option for couples and families. From February 11 to 16, guests can enjoy meals from Italianni's, Pound by Todd English, Abé, Nanbantei, Chili’s, and Dohtonbori while being serenaded by the Manila String Machine.

Pet adoption drive, cat pairing, and dog meet-up events, meanwhile, will be held at the Barkyard from February 18 to 20.

The first 30 couples who will enter the Red Door at the Activity Center from February 12 to 14 and show proof that they're a match made in Tinder get a special treat from Alabang Town Center: cinema passes, Timezone free play, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf vouchers, to name a few.

Also from February 12 to 14, a single receipt or accumulated purchase worth P3,000 gives customers a chance to flash their message to a loved one on the Madrigal LED billboard for one whole day.

CANVA'S VALENTINE CAMPAIGN

Canva is encouraging Filipinos to continuously communicate their feelings by turning them into visual stories through their newly launched #SayItSaCanva campaign.

This month, Canva Philippines is releasing new Valentine's Day-themed templates and elements to help users express their love in different formats such as videos, presentations, and social media posts.

A Content Hub holds all of the templates, illustrations, photos, and other elements that can be used to create Valentine's Day content.

More details are available on Canva Philippines' social media pages.

CEBUANA LHUILLIER'S JEWELRY SALE

February 14 to 19, Cebuana Lhuillier, Cebuana Lhuillier Premium, and Just Jewels are holding a Valentine's Gold Rush Sale nationwide.

Customers can visit over 2,500 Cebuana Lhuillier branches nationwide and avail of discounts on all items, or shop online through the Facebook pages of Cebuana Lhuillier, Just Jewels, or Cebuana Lhuillier Premium.

They can get 10% off on all on all items, and up to 50% off on selected jewelry nationwide.

CRAVINGS' VALENTINE CAKE, SET MENUS

Handout

In celebration of the month of love, Cravings is offering a Valentine's Day set menu from February 12 to 15.

The meal begins with Boursin with Crostini and Classic Caesar Salad. For the mains, diners get to enjoy Prawns Thermidor as well as the best-selling Slow Roast Beef with Mushroom Sauce, Truffle Mashed Potato, and Roasted Vegetables. To end the feast a little bit sweeter, the set also includes a Frozen Chocolate Cake.

Options include a Set Menu for 4 for P5,200, and a Set Menu for 2 for P2,800.

Cravings also has the Heart-shaped and Valentine's Day-themed dessert made with its popular Chocolate Caramel Cake. Those who are looking for something refreshing and light can try the Strawberry Shortcake. Another option is the S'mores Trio that comes in milk, white, and dark chocolate.

For pre-orders and inquiries, contact (0906) 511-4772 or (0920) 413-7864 or visit Cravings' website and social media pages.

FOODPANDA'S VALENTINE PROMOS

Foodpanda is offering themed vouchers for those who are celebrating Valentine's Day at home.

Users can skip the hassle of dealing with trafﬁc and order their groceries for a full-course dinner through Pandamart, with the following vouchers available until February 28: MAHALMO (P80 off, P499 minimum order value), MAHALKA (P143 off, P1,099 minimum order value), ANGMAHAL (P214 off, P1,299 minimum order value).

The following pick-up deals, on the other hand are available until February 14: PICKUPLINE (P99 off, P499 minimum order value), buy 2 for less at Urbanica (Brown Sugar Milk Coffee + 2 Double Chocolate Chip Cookie; Brown Sugar Milk Coffee + Chocolate Chip Cookie).

The following food delivery vouchers, meanwhile, are available until February 14: SINGLE (P100 off, P499 minimum order value), TAKEN: (P150 off, P599 minimum order value), LOOKING (P50 off, P199 minimum order value).

Users can also avail of a buy 2 for less delivery deal until February 14 for Hooked and Cooked's Classic Fish and Chips Duo and Noah's Chicken Inasal Earth Bowl Duo.

More Valentine vouchers are available at Foodpanda's shops until February 28: LOVESME (10% off, P499 minimum order value, P100 max discount), LOVESMENOT (14% off, P999 minimum order value, P200 max discount).

FWD INSURANCE'S SELF-LOVE CAMPAIGN

This Valentine's Day, FWD Life Insurance suggests making a long-term financial investment that covers future needs as a form of self-love.

The company is offering the Set for Health, KanMend, and Health Bundle plans, as well as themed promos for February.

Those who share how they practice self-love on FWD's social media accounts get a chance to win prizes like a Garmin smartwatch and a wellness weekend for two at The Farm at San Benito.

Meanwhile, those who book a free financial planning session until February 15 have a chance to win more gifts.

GOLDILOCKS' VALENTINE CAKE

Photo from Goldilocks' website

Goldilocks is celebrating the month of February with the Choco Strawberry Premium Cake.

The new offering is a strawberry and chocolate chiffon cake with strawberry filling and cream cheese icing, chocolate whipped cream, and chocolate chips coated with a strawberry glaze.

The cake is lined with cashew nuts, and topped with a white chocolate heart.

Priced at P825, the Choco Strawberry Premium Cake is available at Goldilocks' branches. It can also be ordered through the bakeshop chain's hotline (8888-1-999) and website, as well as via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

GRABFOOD SIGNATURE'S DESSERT DEALS

Handout

GrabFood Signatures has "kilig-worthy" dessert options for its users in celebration of Valentine's Day.

Recommendations include Conti's signature Mango Bravo mini cake, Lola Nena's Classic Cheese Donuts, Banapple's Banoffee Pie, Big Al's Decadent Chocolate Loaf, Chocolate Croissants from Wildflour Bakes, Cake2Go's Devil's Food Cheesecake, and Paper Moon's Blueberry Cheesecake Mille Crepe.

GrabFood Signatures is also offering the following dessert deals: 20% off on restaurant bestsellers until February 13, P80 off and 300 GrabRewards points with a minimum purchase of P550 (promo code SIGNATURES, valid from Monday to Saturday only), 20% off and 300 GrabRewards points with a minimum spend of P500 (promo code SIGNATURES20, valid every Sunday of the month), and free M&M Milk Links for orders from participating Metro Manila branches (promo code SIGNATURES20 on February 13, SIGNATURES from February 14 to 15).

ROBINSONS MALLS' VALENTINE EVENTS

Handout

Robinsons Malls celebrates love in all forms with "Love Happens," a series of Valentine-exclusive events, promotions, and activities this February.

Couples, barkadas, and families can take their photos at Valentine's Day installations inside Robinsons Malls. They can have them printed at the pop-up booths in Robinsons Galleria and Robinsons Magnolia.

Other attractions include the Love Locks corner at Robinsons Metro East, karting and driftito in Pair Rides at Galleria South and East Deck Lifestyle Hub, and themed decks and decor for pets at various malls nationwide.

Mass wedding events have been set at Robinsons Place GenSan, Robinsons Place Valencia, Robinsons Place Pavia, and Robinsons Novaliches for couples who have yet to tie the knot. Kids, on the other hand, can enjoy drive-thru treats at Iloilo outlets, and other Valentine-themed programs in several malls.

Date deals also abound for diners at various Robinsons Malls locations, from special bundles and discounts to bouquet arrangements and heart balloons. The Lovely Finds promo, meanwhile, allows mallgoers to enjoy shopping deals from different merchants.

For those who are staying at home, personal shoppers Robbie & Rosie offer Valentine treats, including waived shopping fee and a surprise gift, for a minimum purchase. The RMalls+ app also has vouchers, freebies from partner restaurants and shops, and first dibs on special offers.

SHOPEE'S VALENTINE PROMOS

Shopee has Valentine deals until February 14, including discounts of up to 90% on date needs and intimate gifts for loved ones.

Some of the participating merchants include Photobook Philippines, Deli PH, Durex, Triumph, Meiji, Perfetti Van Melle, Kemiling, HBO Go, Deerma, Philips, and Hawaii Home.

Users of the e-commerce platform can also check out the February 15 Payday Sale and enjoy free shipping, 10% off vouchers, and 50% bills cashback on purchases.

SPOTIFY'S LYRIC SHARING, LOVE PLAYLISTS

Spotify's latest Lyric sharing feature allows users to express themselves with their favorite artists' lyrics on social media.

Located at the bottom of the "Now Playing View" in the Spotify app, Lyrics has an interactive, shareable feature that lets listeners dive deeper into the songs and artists they already love.

Spotify is also home to many Filipino-created love-centric playlists. According to the streaming platform, more than 22,000 playlists have been created in the Philippines in the lead up to February 14, with titles such as "Love," "Senti," "Hugot," and "Harana."

SPOTLIGHT'S V-DAY SALE

Handout

Makeup brand Spotlight is holding a buy 1, take 1 sale this February in Watsons, SM Beauty Store, and the brand's official Lazada and Shopee pages.

Spotlight is known for products such as the Scene Stealer Liquid Eyeshadow, which also doubles as a highlighter; Scene Stealer Gel Eyeshadow, which transforms into powder once applied; 2-Way Powder Foundation, which comes in four shades to suit different skin tones; Primetime Liquid Foundation, which has a natural skin finish; and Creamy and Matte Lipstick that complements one's complexion.

THE BISTRO GROUP'S BFF DISCOUNTS

The Bistro Group's BFF Members get exclusive Valentine treats this February.

These include a 30% discount for dine-in guests on February 14 across all Bistro Group restaurants in over 100 branches nationwide, and a 20% discount on delivery service through Bistro Delivers via a promo code exclusive to BFF members until February 13.

Those who are interested to sign up for a BFF membership can purchase the card at any Bistro Group restaurant for P2,500.

WETV'S KILIG SHOW LINEUP

WeTV has prepared a lineup of heart-happy C-dramas, Filipino movies, and WeTV Originals for Valentine's Day.

These include "Please Don’t Spoil Me," "Manga Man Falling from the Sky," "Foolish Love," "Elise," "Finding You," "B&B: The Story of the Battle of Brody and Brandy," "Boyfriend No. 13," and "Betcin."

WeTV also has Lanterns of Fortune at Lucky Chinatown mall. Guests can write down their special someone's name on red paper and tie it up under the love lantern, sending a wish for long-lasting happiness.

Those who share the most creative photos with their love lanterns with the hashtags #WeTVLanternsofFortune, #RoartoNewHeightsofSuccess, and #LuckyChinatown from February 12 to 18 get a chance to win prizes.

To stream WeTV shows, users can download the WeTV and iflix app from the App store and Google Play. Subscriptions are priced at P129 (monthly), P349 (quarterly), P1,250 (annual), and P199 (one-month pass).