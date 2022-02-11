MANILA -- This Valentine's Day, set the mood for an evening of romance with these hotel treats and deals.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CITY OF DREAMS MANILA

Handout

City of Dreams Manila is offering Valentine menus at its restaurants Nobu Manila, Haliya, and Crystal Dragon; sweet delights at Café Society, and romantic getaway deals and family leisure stays at its hotels Nüwa Manila, Nobu Hotel, and Hyatt Regency Manila.

Nobu Manila has a Valentine’s Day five-course Omakase menu, which is available only on February 14. Priced at P11,000 nett for two persons, the menu consists of the following: Nobu Canape Selection of oyster with Nobu salsa, oyster tempura with wasabi aioli, yellowtail jalapeño, and black cod on a bed of butter lettuce; Nobu sushi cups comprised of toro (tuna), uni (sea urchin), wagyu beef, and tamago (egg); truffle-crusted sea bass with lobster miso butter sauce, baby corn, and crispy shitake mushroom; sous vide Australian tenderloin with dark chocolate and Nobu Cabernet reduction, smoked kabocha (squash), and onion dust; and lime mousse with pistachio curd and mixed berries sorbet.

Haliya's Valentine menu is available for P8,350 nett for two persons. The five-course menu consists of the following: sugba (grilled) scallops with compressed watermelon, pomelo salsa, mango sauce, calamansi curd, and squid ink tuile; tinapang (smoked) tanigue (mackerel) carpaccio with pickled grapes, roasted pili nuts, red radish, caviar, garlic mayo, rose water, red onion pearls and micro green salad; kalabasa (squash) crema with caramelized pork longganisa (sausage), cheesy pan de sal Biscocho (twice baked bread), pumpkin seed oil, and microgreens; mechado consisting of pan-seared Black Tyde rib eye, adlai aligue risotto, potato fondant, baby carrots, wilted kangkong (water spinach), asparagus, and pea puree.; and Chichingka (bibingka cheesecake) with salted egg, cheese and coconut.

Crystal Dragon's Valentine's Day set menu, priced at P3,800 per person, is available from February 13 to 15. It includes: oven-baked swan pastry filled with chicken and truffle paste, deep-fried lychee prawn mousse stuffed with smooth mozzarella, and pan-seared sea scallop in golden cup; braised hot and sour crab meat broth with shrimp wonton; wok-seared cumin-marinated Australian lamb rack with sauteed fresh mushrooms and broccoli; poached hand-pulled noodles with braised eggplant and minced pork; and Mangaro dark chocolate dome with ginger crème brûlée.

Meanwhile, Café Society's Valentine lineup of chocolates, cakes, pastries, and other confections are available from February 11 to 14. Some of the choices include Valentine's love bear (P3,500 nett); Cupid’s box, consisting of three to six assorted chocolates (P500 nett and P850 nett); Valentine donuts (P1,100 nett for six pieces); chocolate heart danish (P500 nett for three pieces); coffee chocolate loaf cake (P700 nett); spiced coffee caramel passion fruit mousse cake (P1,000 nett); and trio chocolate mousse crispy feuilletine cake (P1,000 nett).

Aside from dining deals, City of Dreams Manila also has packages for leisure stays that include an overnight stay for two adults, complimentary breakfast for two, complimentary minibar items, 20% food and beverage discount in in-room dining and in restaurants operated by City of Dreams, 20% discount on select Nobu Spa and Nuwa Spa services during the stay, 10% discount on DreamShop items, and a special welcome amenity. There is no extra charge for two children under 12 years old sharing room with parents.

Weekday rates start at P17,900 nett for Nüwa, P9,400 nett for Nobu Hotel, and P6,300++ for Hyatt Regency Manila. For weekends, the rates are P19,400 nett for Nüwa Manila, P10,900 nett for Nobu Hotel, and P7,800++ for Hyatt Regency Manila. Booking and stay period to avail of the packages is until February 28.

More details are available on City of Dreams Manila's website.

CRIMSON RESORT AND SPA BORACAY

Handout

Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay is offering a range of getaway options and romantic meals to make Valentine's Day more memorable.

The hotel's Match Made in Paradise room packages (ranging from P40,200 to P142,200) include a four-night stay, daily breakfast for two, a bottle of sparkling Charles de Fere, and a selection of pralines. A romantic dinner under the stars is also in the cards, along with a 90-minute Signature Massage at the AUM Spa.

Additional discounts for spa services, sports and leisure activities, and dining facilities are also part of the package. Those booked at the villas can also enjoy complimentary cocktails at sunset during their stay, along with one-time free access to the minibar.

From February 13 to 15, guests can have a five-course dinner at Mosaic Latin American while listening to a live acoustic guitar performance. The menu, priced at P3,000 net, includes fresh oysters in watermelon vinaigrette; terrine de foie gras canard served with candied walnuts and champagne jelly; steamed salmon over basil pappardelle and asparagus; medallion of Black Angus beef with garlic confit and a port reduction; white chocolate strawberry dacquoise; and a glass of Nos Amour Demi Sec.

For P6,000++ couples can enjoy an elegant plating dining experience by the sea at Azure Beach Club. More details are available at Crimson Hotel's website.

DIAMOND HOTEL MANILA

Handout

Diamond Hotel has a Make Room for Love package starting at P6,200 net per night. The package includes continental set breakfast for two, Wi-Fi access, and scheduled use of the Health Club facilities.

The hotel is also offering a Valentine lunch or dinner buffet at Corniche until February 16 at P3,380 net per person; an 8-course Valentine set menu at Yurakuen at P3,180 net per person inclusive of a glass of house wine on February 13 and 14; a 5-course Valentine set dinner at Poolside at P2,900 net per person on February 14; and a 4-course Valentine set lunch or dinner with a glass of house wine at the Lobby Lounge for P3,800 good for two persons on February 13 and 14. All ladies dining on February 14 will receive a keepsake from the hotel.

Those who prefer to dine at home can order Diamond Hotel's curated luxury platters and set menus from the hotel's website. Also available are grazing boxes, pastries, and desserts. Limited edition sweets until February 28 include the Chocolate Gluten-free and Flourless Cake, Strawberry Yuzu Cream Cake, and Valentine Smash Box in Pink and Red colors.

More details are available on the hotel's website and social media pages.

DISCOVERY PRIMEA

Handout

Discovery Primea's culinary team has prepared a selection of romantic dinners, at-home celebrations, and gift ideas for guests this February.

Restaurant Tapenade has a 4-course Valentine dinner inspired by the romantic cities of Spain and Italy, which will be available from February 12 to 14. The set menu features baked oysters, risotto carbonara, slow roasted US beef, and molten chocolate tart for P1,800++ per person.

For an outdoor dining experience, Flame Al Fresco offers an intimate venue overlooking the metro's picturesque skyline on February 12 and 14. A five-course menu awaits guests, consisting of tuna ribbons salad, cauliflower velouté, steamed black grouper, Josper-grilled ribeye with a Japanese inspired accompaniment, and molten chocolate cheesecake. Flame Al Fresco's Valentine Set Menu is offered at P2,800++ per person.

Guests availing of the Valentine Set Menus at either restaurant will be treated to a box of chocolate-espresso madeleines.

Those who are staying at home can avail of Discovery Primea's Je T’aime kit, which features a French multi-course feast for two. Priced at P5,000 nett and available from February 11 to 14, it includes bistro-style croquetas and crostinis, salad Niçoise, petite US bistro beef roast with sides, flourless chocolate cake, and chocolate-espresso madeleines. A bottle of Villa des Causses Malbec 2019 may be added for P1,800 nett.

Meanwhile, Discovery Primea also has food gifts available for takeout from February 8 to 22. These include Primea Cookies (chocolate chip and cherry cookies or love-themed sugar cookies) at P600 nett per 500 ml and P850 net per 1 liter; and a Gin Hamper containing a bottle of Whitley Neill, tonic water, and a collection of mixers for P4,500 nett.

More details are available on Discovery Primea's website and social media pages.

EDSA SHANGRI-LA MANILA

Handout

Edsa Shangri-la Manila is offering a Valentine's room package for stays until February 28.

The package includes breakfast for two, a Valentine Love Heart box from Flowerstore.ph, a bottle of house sparkling wine, guaranteed 8 a.m. early check-in, complimentary access to Health Club, and use of lagoon-shaped swimming pool within stay dates. Package rate starts at P8,800++ per night.

Couples have a variety of dinner dates to choose from with the hotel's restaurant and lounges, available from February 12 to 14. HEAT has a sumptuous buffet featuring Boston lobsters, ratatouille roasted leg of lamb, and a foie gras live station at P2,950 net per person, inclusive of iced tea. For those who miss Japan, Senju offers a five-course set dinner with a choice of hot or cold sake (180ml), a glass of Sapporo draft beer, or strawberry iced tea at P3,500 net per person. Lovers looking for a romantic evening while enjoying live piano music can spend the night at the Lobby Lounge, where a four-course set menu at P6,000 net for two persons with a glass of house wine, iced tea or chilled juice is on offer.

Outdoor dining options include a four-course set menu paired with a glass of house wine, iced tea, or chilled juice complemented with a welcome cocktail Al Fresco by the Pool at P8,000 net for two persons. Or for a more intimate setting, they can dine in the Gazebo, nestled in the hotel’s tropical garden. Rate starts at P27,800 net which includes a welcome cocktail, five-course set dinner for two, a bottle of champagne, and a dedicated butler throughout the night. Gazebo dining is available for the whole month of February.

For a Valentine's dinner date at home, Gourmet on the Move has a three-course set menu at P2,850 net for two persons, and P6,800 net for five persons available until February 15. Valentine cakes, chocolates, hampers, and more are also on offer at The Bakeshop until February 15.

Meanwhile, Chi The Spa is set to reopen on February 14, daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Treatment rates start at P2,700 net.

More details are available on Shangri-La's website and Edsa Shangri-La's social media pages.

GRAND HYATT

Grand Hyatt Manila celebrates the season of love with romantic staycation and dining experiences this February.

The hotel has a Grand Escape stay offer inclusive of breakfast for two, flexible check-in and check-out, dining credits of up to P3,000 worth, and more for P9,888 net. Guests can enjoy complimentary access to the swimming pool, fitness center, the spa's wet floors, and Wi-Fi.

Guests can also have an intimate dinner in one of the hotel's specialty restaurants with al fresco dining options. Choices include a 6-course dinner under the stars overlooking the city night lights at The Peak, a 4-course treat for two at The Cellar, an al fresco 4-course wine and dine at the Pool House, a Valentine-themed afternoon tea at The Lounge, and more.

Grand Hyatt Manila is also offering gifts and indulgent treats, from chocolates and designer cakes to classic bouquets and hampers until February 14.

More details are available at Grand Hyatt Manila's social media pages.

KINGSFORD HOTEL MANILA

Handout

Megaworld Hotels and Resorts' newest hotel, Kingsford Hotel Manila, has a Suite Sweet Stay room package just in time for Valentine season.

The room package is inclusive of a night in the Executive Suite, complimentary breakfast for two, welcome drink at the Zabana Bar at the lobby, a Valentine's welcome amenity, a bottle of wine, Wi-Fi and access to amenities, and 20% discount on any of the hotel's food and beverage outlets. Rate is at P7,888 per night.

Kingsford Hotel Manila’s pool deck area is also offering an intimate al fresco experience with live violin and piano serenade at P7,000 per person. The package includes a 5-course set menu featuring roasted prawn ceviche, tomato bisque, salmon and roasted beef Dia Del Amor with a glass of white and red wine pairing, and Cupido, a cream cheese cake with mixed berries and chocolate coating. Early bookings until February 11 are at P5,600 nett per person.

For indoor dining, Kingsford Café restaurant has a 3-course meal at P1,688. Those who opt to stay at home can order a Valentine Basket that includes two Kingsford Hotbox Premium, Lolea bottle choice of red or white sangria, two wine glasses, and a Kingsford Hotel Manila stuffed toy.

The hotel also offers the Blossom Chocolate Moist Cake for the month of February. Priced at P2,500, the red velvet cake with truffle-taste dark ganache and creamy frosting.

More details are available at Kingsford Hotel Manila's website.

NOVOTEL MANILA

Novotel Manila Araneta City’s restaurants have all dedicated themselves to celebrating love. On February 13 as a pre-Valentine’s offering, The Food Exchange Manila has a buffet spread featuring Sunday Seafood Brunch specials inclusive of one glass of sparkling wine, Valentine’s cookies giveaway, and a live musical trio for P2,488 nett per person.

On February 14, The 6th Manila has a 5-course set menu for P2,488 nett a person. The hotel’s Poolside set dinner is made for couples who wish to dine al fresco overlooking lush gardens.

There is also a special room package offer this Valentine’s, starting at P7,500 nett, includes buffet breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children (15 years old and below) at the Food Exchange Manila. Choose one inclusion per day as part of the staycation package (valid for one month from the date of stay), either 2 complimentary buffet lunch/dinner vouchers at Food Exchange Manila or 2 complimentary spa vouchers that include 1-hour of Swedish/Combination Massage at InBalance Spa. Guests can also avail 10% discount on all Food and Beverage outlets.

To complete your Valentine experience, couples can book a massage at the InBalance Spa which reopened last December. Prior reservation is required. Romantic Bliss package starts at P5,300 nett for 2 persons.

RESORTS WORLD MANILA

Handout

Resorts World Manila is inviting guests to celebrate love this February 13, 14, and 15 at its signature restaurant, Casa Buenas.

Now on its third year, La Serenata takes diners on a degustation journey in seven courses paired with a bottle of wine. A souvenir photograph, flowers for the ladies, and a box of chocolates complete the dining experience. Guests may opt for an intimate couple’s date for P10,000 nett, or an exclusive dinner at the La Cupula, the restaurant’s private dining area, for P40,000 nett for up to six persons. Casa Buenas also offers group dates for eight persons at the Pamilya, the communal table, for P50,000 nett.

At Marriott Hotel Manila, customers can choose from Marriott Cafe’s Steak and Lobster Dinner Set Menu at P5,888 nett for two persons on February 14, or celebrate early with the Oceans of Love Dinner Buffet on February 12 and 13 at P2,944 nett per person. Marriott also has special offers at multi-awarded Cru Steakhouse from February 13 to 15 and Man Ho from February 11 to 14.

One of the highlights of this year’s Valentine’s celebration at Marriott is the rooftop dinner experience overlooking the city at the Crystal Pod for rates starting at P4,888 nett per person. Until February 20, guests can avail of a Stay In Love Room Package for P15,000++ for two persons per night in a Premium room with a bottle of sparkling wine and P2,000 worth of in-room dining credits.

Over at the Grand Wing, guests can dine under the stars at Hilton Manila. Their Valentine packages come with a seven-course dinner menu, welcome cocktails, a wine pairing experience, handmade chocolate pralines, and a bouquet of roses. Choices include the Vubble package at P30,000 nett for two, Balcony (in-room) package at P30,000 nett for two, and Cabana package at P20,000 nett for two. The hotel also has deluxe packages with a starting rate of P10,000 nett for two.

Meanwhile, Hotel Okura Manila has curated romantic staycation packages from February 11 to 20. Staycation offers are available at the Japanese-inspired Hinoki-yu Room at P18,000 nett, inclusive of breakfast for two, a welcome amenity, cocktail drinks for two, and dining credits worth P3,000 which may be availed at Yamazato, The Pool Bar, or through in-room dining. Those who want to enjoy an intimate atmosphere amidst the city lights can dine at the SORA Rooftop with a four-course dinner with wine pairing from February 11 to 15.

At Sheraton Manila Hotel, guests can stay at the lavish Executive Suite for P38,888+++ with the Suite Valentine offer. The Dip in Love room package provides an overnight stay at one of the new Jacuzzi Deluxe Rooms featuring a personal outdoor Jacuzzi for P18,888+++. Couples will be served with a 4-course dinner.

More details are available on Resorts World Manila's website, as well as the social media pages of the featured hotels.

THE PENINSULA MANILA

Handout

The Peninsula Manila is offering the Foolproof Valentine room package at P10,000 for a romantic staycation.

The rate includes an overnight stay in a Deluxe Room, a four-course prix fixe dinner for two at The Lobby, and a set breakfast for two the following morning, also at The Lobby.

The Peninsula Manila has the Foolproof Your Valentine A la Carte Gift Menu experience, where guests can choose to purchase a box of 24 handmade Peninsula chocolates and a dozen Ecuadorian roses for P7,250 to a bottle of Peninsula Champagne at P12,825.

They can also throw in a set of 10 Natalya Lagdameo "Giniling" gold-plated bangles for P4,500, a Serie Nuit silk polyblend His or Hers loungewear set for P5,990, Jewelmer's men's Pearl of Wisdom braided leather cord bracelet for P33,000, or a Janina Dizon "Tatjana" clutch for P45,000.

More details are available at The Peninsula Manila's website and Facebook page.