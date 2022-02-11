LOOK: Celebrity kids get COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA -- These celebrity moms are grateful that they are a step close to protecting their children from the COVID-19 virus.

In their respective social media pages, Marian Rivera, Judy Ann Santos, Bianca Gonzalez, and Marjorie Barretto shared photos of their kids after their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Rivera, her eldest daughter Zia got her COVID-19 jab last Monday.

Santos, on the other hand, expressed relief that her "little ones" are finally vaccinated, and praised frontliners for their efforts to make the experience comfortable for kids.

"There are Cocomelon mascots, Anna, and Elsa, cheering the kids during the jab. Kaya nagpa-booster shot na rin ako! May libre pang balloons! Hats off to all the frontliners for doing this," she said in an Instagram post.

Gonzalez was similarly appreciative of the medical staff as her daughter Lucia got vaccinated, and advised her fellow parents to do the same for their kids.

"We told Lucia that she was going to the doctor for her injection just like we had, but she didn't expect all the balloons, characters and goodies and she was so happy and kilig to see it all," she said.

Barretto, for her part, said her youngest daughter Erich's first COVID-19 jab is "another answered prayer for us."

"Erich was the only one unvaccinated in our home, and each time someone close to us gets COVID, we worry sick over her," she said, as she thanked the frontliners for bringing them "one step towards healing."

The Philippines started vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 last Monday.

Kids and their parents must pre-register with local governments and both must bring valid IDs with pictures, according to Department of Health guidelines.

