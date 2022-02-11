Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The newest Kapamilya love team Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada are using their platform to raise awareness about mental health.

In TeleRadyo's program "Sakto" on Friday, Ilacad and Estrada talked about their shared advocacy.

Both have been open about their mental health struggles during their stint on the recent celebrity edition of "Pinoy Big Brother."

"We really try to use our newfound power or platform for the greater good, of course. We would often talk about our advocacies, like how we are trying to open up the conversation about mental health, which is something we are struggling with. And we really wanted to share our journey with other people so it opens up their hearts as well and it becomes an open conversation because that is something we really need to talk about," Ilacad said.

"And, of course, with great power comes great responsibility. So that's something we are really aware of, so we really try po talaga to make sure that we are using our platform wisely," added the actress, who has a depressive disorder caused by body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), which is an elevated feeling of insecurity about one’s appearance.

For his part. Estada said they try to enlighten other people about mental health during their interviews or livestreams.

"Same with what Alexa said, during mga livestreams namin or like interviews, we really do bring up the issue of mental health. And we really do try to enlighten other people like how we cope with it and like how we can help other people cope with it din. With what we have right now po like we have such a big platform po and whatever we say can or maybe use against us po. So, we are really doing our best po to really spread a good message and spread the positive message po," he exoplained.

During his "PBB" stint, Estrada, an introvert, revealed that he had anxiety attacks brought by the challenges of the pandemic.

Estrada and Ilacad are set to have a virtual fan conference "Closer" this coming February 26 via KTX.

Aside from the fan meet, they will also star in a Dreamscape Entertainment series this summer.

They have also recorded a song together under StarPop.

