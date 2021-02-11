Delivery or dine in, here are 12 yummy ways to celebrate Chinese New Year

Everyone is hoping for a more auspicious 2021. Even in this new normal, heralding the new year with a celebration is still the tradition especially if like most of us, you’re wishing for good fortune this coming Year of the Metal Ox.

So whether you’re looking at dining safely at your favorite hotel or restaurant, or enjoying traditional Chinese New Year fare at home with the family this February 12, we’ve got you covered with a list of delicious options that can symbolize and bring us favorable luck for 2021.

1. Coconut Tikoy with Peaches by the Hungry Chef

Studded with peaches, red dates and goji berries, there’s something that makes you feel just festive looking at this tikoy. The Hungry Chef also has another flavor, the Ube Cheese Tikoy. Tikoy or nian ghao is gifted a lot during Chinese New year as consuming it is said to attract prosperity. (IG/FB @thehungrychef)

2. Chicken PatPoKwe by Wok with Mom

PatPoKwe Eight Treasure Chicken is stuffed with sticky rice from Bicol, duck liver sausage and mushrooms from Hong Kong, buttery lotus seeds, and more. Eight is considered a lucky number in Chinese culture, and surely having this whole chicken stuffed with “treasure” can bode well for a great year! Pair the whole chicken with the Long-life cha misua with various toppings like shallots, mushrooms, eggs, meats and seafood for what else but long life! (FB/IG @wok_with_mom)

3. Fortune Bags by Chinamommy

As per tradition, having something filled with money or money-shaped is a great way to attract more money and prosperity. Chinamommy has these tofu-skin “fortune bags” with your choice of filling from the original, vegetarian, truffle mushroom, and crab. To show the grandness of the occasion, serving crab like in Chinamommy’s Curry Crab and Crab Sotanghon can also be an option. (IG @chinamommyph)

4. Poon Choi and other Chinese New Year Specials from Gloria Maris Greenhills

Poon Choi translates to ‘big bowl feast’ and you get the same in a bowl from Gloria Maris. With abalone, dried scallops, sea moss and meat, this traditional layered dish symbolizes unity and prosperity for friends and family eating the dish. Other Chinese New Year specials include Fried Tikoy, Shrimp Toast, and Shrimp toast. Available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery. Visit their website for more information.)

5. Lucky Dumplings at Paradise Dynasty

When you think of xiao long bao or soup dumplings, Paradise Dynasty is always top of mind with its multi-colored and flavored baskets of dumplings. Eating dumplings are a Chinese tradition to attract wealth and Paradise Dynasty invites you to enjoy xiao long bao and more dumplings in its branches. For long life, slurp on their la mian (hand-pulled noodles) dishes like la mian with deafood or la mian with braised pork belly. (Available for dine-in, delivery, or pick-up in their branches or visit their website for more information.)

6. Chinese New Year Sets by King Chef

Also available in trays for home consumption, King Chef brings affordability to your Chinese New Year with sets with different options of fish, abalone with mushrooms, noodles, and even buchi. Party trays of duck, dimsum and noodles are also available for takeout and delivery. You can’t go wrong with dumplings and dimsum as well to symbolize wealth and longevity. (Visit their website for more information.)

7. Chinese New Year specials from James & Daughters

Chef Jonas Ng has his offerings in solo or party sizes, so you can mix and match your orders at home. It’s a list of lucky and bestselling dishes like his Crispy Smoked Duck Leg with ginger scallion noodles, “Go Khong” Mom’s Five Treasure soup, Braised Beef Oxtail and Oxtripe, and even dessert, Ginataan Taro with Sago. (For orders, you may call or text at 0917-134-6625)

8. Peking Duck from Peking Garden

Peking Duck enjoyed ala carte or part of their Chinese New Year menu that includes Braised Pig Knuckles, Steamed Lapu-lapu, Crabs, and eight other dishes. Celebrate Chinese New Year with duck, which when served whole signifies a better year. (Visit their website for more information.)

9. Salmon and Mussels from Dusit Thani Manila

Celebrate with lucky seafood with a platter from Dusit Thani Manila. For two to three persons, enjoy the golden crusted salmon with the freshest mussels with the bottle of wine included in the platter.

10. Prosperity Sets from the Diamond Hotel Manila

Looking for a curated meal for two, four, or six that’s filled with lucky dishes at home? Diamond Hotel Manila has a prosperity set menu that includes Get Rich Yee Sang (tossed salad), spinach with tofu soup, stir fried vegetables, salmon, steamed lotus leaf sticky rice, and mango sago with butchi, among others. Yee sang and prosperity platters are also available ala carte. Chinese New Year revelers can also avail of Diamond Hotel’s Poolside Chinese New Year dinners for two or four.

11. Suckling Pig from Sheraton Manila

A showstopper in any party, a whole suckling pig on your table can symbolize prosperity. Order for pick-up or delivery from Sheraton Manila with or without accompaniments like pancit canton, stir-fried vegetables, or chorizo fried rice.

12. Food Exchange Buffet and the Prosperity Box at the Novotel Manila

If you’re inclined to celebrate with a plentiful feast, the Food Exchange promises a spread with Chinese favorites from dimsum to roasts to desserts for P2,021 for two persons with P1,288 for every additional person. Gifting something this Chinese New Year? Novotel has the Prosperity Box filled with lucky new year favorites like Nian Gao, Egg Tarts, lo mai chi, ampaw crispies, mooncake, dice hopia, chili sauce, scallops XO, and more.

