Mark Avendaño is Philippines' bet at Mister Global. Handout

MANILA – Philippine bet Mark Avendaño showcased his “King of the Road” inspired costume made by Richard of Hitomi during the national costume competition at Mister Global in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

According to Avendaño, the “King of the Road” brings people to a memorable journey, painting the Philippines as a fun-filled country to visit.

“This national costume is a testament of true Filipino ingenuity, symbolizing its clever creativity and inventive originality—from an old war vehicle turned into a people-friendly transport with flamboyant decorations,” he said.

“Here comes the jeepney. Bringing the Filipino culture and hospitality to the extraordinary global journey.”

The 22-year-old contestant from Biñan, Laguna is currently taking up Marketing Management at San Beda University.

While studying, he joined Mister International Philippines and won the title Mister Global Philippines, making him the official representative of the country for the male pageant.

“I did intense work-out so that my body would be ready for the competition. I had also my speech teacher who taught me how to communicate better. And for the runway, I had my runway coach who trained me every day,” he shared.

In addition, Avendaño also watched previous Mister Global pageants on YouTube to study and make a solid strategy.

Avendaño hopes to bring home the crown, as he advocates for the youth who were abandoned and lost.

“I want to reach out to them to help them find their purpose, to be the source of inspiration, to open their eyes that there is still hope. I will help them get back to their feet and fight because it is far from over, and they are worthy, and deserve to live the life that they want,” he said.

