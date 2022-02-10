MANILA -- Former Miss Earth runner-up Roxie Baeyens announced on Thursday that she is the national director of the upcoming edition of Miss Bikini Philippines.

In an Instagram post, the Filipina beauty queen said she is excited to lead the national pageant, which she described as "a cause that promotes health, beauty, and fitness."

"So glad to announce the great news that I will be the national director for this edition of Miss Bikini Philippines," she said.

"Life truly takes unexpected turns," she added. "I used to be very soft-spoken entering pageantry [a] few years ago and now I'm given the floor to lead and inspire."

Baeyens was crowned Miss Earth Water in 2020, with Lindsey Coffey of the United States getting the top title during the virtual competition.

Miss Bikini Philippines started accepting applicants for its new batch of candidates last January.

Related video: