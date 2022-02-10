Lady Gaga took to social media to congratulate her long-time hairstylist, part-Filipino Frederic Aspiras, for earning an Oscar nomination.

Aspiras, who is of Filipino-Vietnamese descent, was nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling in the Oscars for his work in "House of Gucci," which stars Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, and Al Pacino, among others.

In an Instagram post, Lady Gaga heaped praise on Aspiras, saying she is happy for his latest milestone.

"I could not be happier for a man I call my brother, who I’ve worked with for the last 15 years," she said in her post, which showed a photo of her with Aspiras.

"Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation," Lady Gaga continued. "He's a living genius."

"Freddie, we are all so grateful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit. You continue to show your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision, and your deep connection to your family that drives you to excellence at all times. I love you, I’m rooting for you."

Lady Gaga went on to congratulate all those who got nominated for the Oscars, saying they "deserve major recognition for what was truly a beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year."

"Your dedication during COVID, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time. Congratulations, my friends. Bravo!" she ended.

Sharing Lady Gaga's post on his Instagram page, Aspiras thanked the singer-actress for believing and trusting with him amid the challenges he faced in the past year.

"This past year was the most difficult of all after losing my mom. We started prep for this film during this time and I lost all hope and desire. You believed in me and trusted me. You reminded me of the gift that I had and how much joy it brings. You made me do it for my Mom," he told Lady Gaga.

"I can't begin to thank you for these kind words. Your performance and dedication to your performance in this film is legendary! The amount of respect and camaraderie we had amongst our team is unparalleled. We are a family. I love you so much," he added in his post, where he also gave credit to the rest of his team.