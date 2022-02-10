Handout

MANILA -- Blockbuster directors Antoinette Jadaone and JP Habac have been tapped to helm three Valentine short films, which aim to show viewers the different ways of experiencing love.

These are part of the award-winning Kwentong Jollibee Valentine series, which the homegrown fast food chain started six years ago.

Jadaone directed two of the three new releases. "600 Days" tells the story of Brian and Mina, who were first introduced in the Kwentong Jollibee 2021 short film "LDR," also helmed by Jadaone. After dealing with the distance caused by the pandemic, the two characters continue to face challenges in their relationship in "600 Days," which premiered on Jollibee's Facebook page last February 9.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Another short film by Jadaone is "Dream Guy," which is slated for February 13. It tells the story of Kaye, a Hallyu fan who dreams of having her own "oppa" love story.

"ILY," meanwhile, is directed by Habac and is set to be released on February 18. The short film aims to make viewers realize all the more the value of the people they have in their lives.

Jadaone is known as the director of the hit movies "Fan Girl," "Alone/Together," and "That Thing Called Tadhana."

Habac, on the other hand, is the filmmaker behind "I'm Drunk I Love You" starring Paulo Avelino and Maja Salvador.