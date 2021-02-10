Jona starts building 'mini animal shelter'

MANILA -- Singer Jona continues to show her love for animals as she started to build a shelter for stray cats and dogs.

Jona talked about her passion project in the recent virtual conference for her first digital concert "Love, Jona," last February 6.

After searching for a permanent location, Jona said that they are now constructing the animal shelter.

"Sa conversations po noong nakaraang taon, hindi po ba naghahanap ako ng lupa para mapagta-transfer-an nila permanently. Thank God nakahanap naman na po kami ng malilipatan nila somewhere in Rizal. Sa ngayon ongoing po ang pag-construct ng paglilipatan nila," Jona said.

"Hindi naman po siya sobrang magara na animal shelter. It's just a very simple one, basta mayroon lang pong access sa malinis na water. Wala po kasing tubig, kuryente pa at all. So 'yon po ang kailangan naming i-work on pa talaga. Then makapag-provide rin po ng maayos na matutuluyan ng caretaker," she added.

Jona said that her "mini-animal shelter" will also serve as a relaxing spot for their family.

"Kapag gusto naming magbakasyon from work, we will just go there at huminga. Kasi sobrang secluded po siya as in sa itaas po siya talaga ng kabundukan. Napakagandang place po na nakuha namin for them. Hopefully talaga in a matter of days or weeks ay mailipat na rin po ang cats and dogs doon," Jona said.

In a previous interview, Jona said she started to rescue street cats in 2009, when a stray kitten followed her to their home. Upon realizing that the cat had no owner, she made it a part of their family.

In 2017, Jona said she flew a stray dog from Davao to her home in Manila. She also found one in Guadalupe, which she named Lupe.

