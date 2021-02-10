Heart Evangelista opens up about her relationship with her stepchildren

MANILA – Heart Evangelista has denied that she isn't nice to her stepchildren.

She said this in her most recent vlog published on Tursday where she answered the craziest rumors about her.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“In the beginning I must admit it was very hard for me to adjust because I’m the youngest and again, I never really had total freedom in my life. And then finally when I was married, I had all the freedom,” she said.

“But then I couldn’t make out with my husband anywhere in the house because we had kids. That was really, really hard for me. I mean, making out was not the hard part. I’m just saying that the set-up was such an adjustment,” she added.

Evangelista is married to Sorsorgon Governor Francis "Chiz" Escudero, who has twins, Quino and Chesi, with his former wife Christine Flores.

Although she found herself in a difficult situation, the actress said she had to mature because she knew she was not thinking her age at that time.

“I was so much more immature during those times. So it was really hard for me. I would cry. We would be walking sa mall. Siyempre twins so 'yung isang kamay [ni Chiz] hawak yung isa, 'yung isang kamay, hawak yung isa. Ako taga bitbit ng paper bag sa likod. ‘Ganito ba talaga 'yung gusto ko?’” she confessed.

While this was the case at the beginning of their marriage, Evangelista said she wholeheartedly loves her stepchildren like her own.

“But then when you love other people, even if you didn’t give them the gift of life, parang it feels so good because you don’t really want necessarily anything in return. You just want to love them. You just want to guide them. Now I really love them as my own,” she said.

Evangelista said her miscarriage a few years ago also made them a lot closer.

“I didn’t give them the gift of life, but especially when I got pregnant, I really felt differently towards them. I really felt the maternal feeling. I felt that and I loved them even more. I think they also loved me even more. It was a whole experience for the family when I got pregnant and when I lost the babies. I feel like we also got really closer,” she said.

Professing her love for the twins, Evangelista said: “I really love them so, so much. We are fully aware that Chiz is a little bit older than all of us so in the end, kami lang din naman ang magsasama-sama so I treasure them so much.”