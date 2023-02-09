Why Demi-Leigh, Tim Tebow are in PH

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow finally shared on social media why they are currently in the Philippines.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, Demi said one of the reasons they are here is for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Compassionate Hope Tebow Village.

Demi said she and Tim are “grateful for the chance to pray with the team over this land that will house up to 80 children rescued from child sexual exploitation.”

The former Miss Universe added that the project was made possible through her 27th birthday campaign this past summer.

In an earlier post, Demi called the Philippines one of her favorite places in the world.

She said she’s delighted to be in the country with Tim for the first time since both of them have a special connection to the Philippines.

“Excited to share this with Tim and love on so many of the @timtebowfoundation ministry partners while we’re here. It’s not often we get to visit, which makes it all the more special,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tim thanked his wife for partnering with his foundation "to help bring these four new homes to children who have been rescued from child sexual exploitation and trafficking."

"So much to be grateful for. I pray that all the boys and all the girls that call the @compassionatehope @timtebowfoundation Tebow Village of Hope home know that they're not just loved by us, but they're so intimately and perfectly loved by God," he wrote on Instagram.

"They’ve experienced so much trauma and darkness in life, and I hope this is a place they can find healing, hope, and experience the love of Christ!"

Tim, a collegiate football champion who previously played for NFL teams the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets, got married to Demi in 2020.

Tebow was born in the Philippines where his parents served as Baptist missionaries. His family moved back to the US when he was 3.

When Demi visited the Philippines in May last year, she flew all the way to Davao City to visit Tebow Cure Hospital, a non-profit charity hospital established in 2014 through a partnership with the Tim Tebow Foundation.