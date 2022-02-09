MANILA -- Yassi Pressman opened up about having anxiety attacks in her guest appearance on Liza Soberano's mental health podcast.

The actress said these happened after her father passed away last year.

"That was one of the hardest times of my life and I just had more anxiety attacks," she said. "I didn't know how to feel... I didn't know how to process what I was feeling."

"It would get really bad sometimes, to a point where it's normal for your muscles to be so tense that you can't move... I felt that I was gonna have a stroke," she continued. "So it started in my fingers, I couldn't move my fingers then it was my arms, because I was so tired from, I guess, shouting and getting everything out, of crying. I can't breathe and my lungs were tired. My legs didn't move, and my stomach was so tight."

Pressman said she was scared of what was happening to her, and was able to get through it with the help of family and friends, by reading more about anxiety attacks, and through the companionship of her dogs.

"I read more about how to handle anxiety attacks, how to breathe, and how to even tap parts of your body when you're feeling it in your stomach," she said.

"I was scared, I was really scared. Now that I know na that happens, [so] I can handle my breathing better. I can 'not panic' anymore and say that it's okay, it will pass. And I think that's a good thing to know," she added,

Soberano, for her part, noted what Pressman said, admitting that she has yet to experience something similar while having anxiety attacks.

"When I have anxiety attacks, what happens to me is I tremble, I shake like crazy. I don't get stiff, I never experienced that. But it's a good thing you told me about this so at least I know if ever it were to happen to me or somebody I love," she said.

Listen to Soberano's full podcast featuring Pressman here.