MANILA -- Here are some gift ideas that can keep the sparks flying this Valentine season.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CONTI'S CHOCOLATE BLUSH CAKE

Handout

Conti's has launched a new cake just in time for Valentine's Day. Called Chocolate Blush, the cake features layers of chocolate cake, cream filling, and strawberry cheesecake.

The dessert is made prettier with floral icing and chocolate malt balls on top. Customers who order a Chocolate Blush cake from February 11 to 14 get a free heart-shaped Love Topper, which is regularly priced at P65.

Conti's Chocolate Blush is priced at P1,095 for the whole cake, and P165 per slice. It is available in all Conti's stores for dine-in, takeout, pickup, or delivery.

DESIGNER BLOOMS' VALENTINE COLLECTION

Handout

Designer Blooms has unveiled its 2022 Valentine collection which includes preserved bouquets and terrariums.

The Wild Bunch Bouquets (P4,495) are a classic bundle made of various dried stems, while the Forever Love Heart (P3,495) is a heart-shaped arrangement, available in Very Peri and Red colors.

The Preserved Flower Terrariums (From P1,595 to P3,395), on the other hand, are colorful rosebuds that are elegantly caged and preserved.

Customers can get a 10% discount if they pre-order until February 10, or free delivery if they place their orders until February 11. Those in Metro Manila can also avail of discounted shipping fees at P295 from P595.

Meanwhile, Designer Blooms has also collaborated with Jo Malone London for flower boxes to go with the customer's perfume of choice (P12,000). Pre-orders can be made from select Jo Malone London stores (SM Aura, Power Plant Mall, and Greenbelt 5) or at the Designer Blooms website until February 12.

DYLAN PATISSERIE'S RASPBERRY AND WHITE CHOCOLATE CRUNCH CAKE

Handout

For Valentine's Day, Dylan Patisserie is offering the Raspberry and White Chocolate Crunch cake, a heart-shaped cake with layers of raspberry jelly, raspberry mousse, joconde sponge, and feuilletine crust. Customers have the option of adding Chocolate Heart Toppers for P100.

Dylan Patisserie also has an assortment of gourmet cookies and Belgian chocolates, as well as hampers named Eternal Love, Sweetheart Bundle, and Darling Bundle.

More details are available on Dylan Patisserie's website and social media pages.

KRISPY KREME'S DREAMY VALENTINE COLLECTION

Handout

Krispy Kreme is welcoming this season of love with its Dreamy Valentine Collection.

Available until February 14, the heart-shaped doughnuts are priced at P59 each, and can also be ordered in boxes of 6 or 12.

Flavors include Strawberries and Kreme Heart, which is filled with strawberry puree and vanilla strawberry kreme filling, dipped in white chocolate and a strawberry glaze, and drizzled with vanilla icing; Blueberries and Kreme Heart, which is filled with blueberry puree and vanilla blueberry kreme filling, dipped in blueberry white chocolate, drizzled with vanilla icing, and sprinkled with silver dragees; and White Chocolate and Almonds Heart, which is filled with white chocolate crunch, dipped in white chocolate, topped with roasted almonds, and drizzled with gold glitter jelly.

The Dreamy Valentine Collection can be purchased in all Krispy Kreme stores nationwide, and online through the brand's website, as well as GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pick.A.Roo, Mangan, OrderMo, and Groover.

LUCKY IN LOVE BASKET BY BHS

Handout

Bonifacio High Street (BHS) has partnered with Globe for its Lucky In Love promo for mall customers and the network's subscribers.

In all weekdays of February, customers can redeem their Lucky In Love basket at the One Bonifacio High Street Concierge from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The basket includes premium treats and goodies from BHS stores, such as a bottle of wine, chocolates, biscuits, cookies, and sweet treats from Marks & Spencer and a Muji 2022 planner and pen, among others.

To receive the Lucky In Love basket, customers need to present their P5,000 worth of single or accumulated purchase receipts from any of the merchants found at BHS and other places around the estate. Globe subscribers, on the other hand, need to present their P4,000 worth of single or accumulated purchase receipts from Bonifacio Global City merchants.

More details are available on the Facebook page of BHS.

MARKS & SPENCER WINES, CHOCOLATES

Handout

For Valentine's Day, Marks and Spencer is inviting customers to take a pick from their wines and chocolates.

The brand offers Swiss Chocolate in extra fine milk, dark, and hazelnut; and Belgian Chocolate in dark, white, and milk chocolate-coated biscuits.

Some of the wine selections, on the other hand, include Prosecco and This is Spanish Rose, which are best paired with seafood or specialty cheeses.

Marks & Spencer's food products are available for delivery via Pickaroo, Metromart, and Foodpanda, as well as through the brand's Viber community.

RED RIBBON'S VALENTINE BLACK FOREST CAKE

Handout

Red Ribbon is offering the Valentine Black Forest Cake for a limited time this Valentine season.

The heart-shaped chocolate fudge cake is topped with chocolate shavings and drizzles of Ruby chocolate, and finished with Maraschino cherries.

Available from February 12 to 14, the Valentine Black Forest cake is priced at P450 for junior size and P650 for regular size.

It can be purchased in Red Ribbon stores, as well as the bakeshop's website, hotline and app. Customers may also order via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

THE FARM AT SAN BENITO'S VITALITY OF THE HEARTS PACKAGE

Handout

The Farm at San Benito is celebrating Valentine's Day with Vitality of the Hearts, a couple's package that is designed to cleanse the body of negative energy and restore vitality.

Priced at P24,200++ for two persons, the package starts with acupuncture to release energy blocks, followed by a traditional Filipino couple's treatment called Hilot Kasuyo that is said to strengthen the body's bio-energy fields, eliminating tiredness, fatigue, and disharmony.

Couples can also spend quality time together and participate in mindful movements such as yoga sessions, mandala flower meditation, wellness talk with afternoon tea, sound healing, functional fitness, organic farm tour, nature walks, and more.

The Farm also offers Dinner Under the Stars, or a five-course nutrient-rich meal with a glass of wine for two.

More details are available on The Farm's website and social media pages.

TWG'S CURATED TEA SELECTION

Handout

TWG Tea has come up with a curated selection for this season of romance which includes Eternal Summer Tea, a South Africa theine-free red tea embellished with summer rose blossoms, raw berries, and a lingering aftertaste reminiscent of ripe Tuscan peaches; French Earl Grey Tea, or black tea infused with citrus fruits and French blue cornflowers.

The brand also has elegant tea accessories such as the Design Glass Teapot, TWG Tea Morning Teacup and Saucer from the Bone China Collection, and the Palace Tea Tray.

Also available are scented candles in Silver Moon Tea (green tea and berries) and Bain de Roses (black tea, sandalwood, warm vanilla, and fresh grapefruit).

Until February 10, customers can purchase TWG's tea-infused macarons, which come in a box of 24 pieces, with select tea products.

TWG's Valentine offers are available at its branches at Greenbelt 5, Central Square, and Alabang Town Center. A limited selection is also available online on TWG Tea's LazMall Flagship Store.

UNDERWATER DINING AT CEBU OCEAN PARK

Handout

For two nights (February 13 and 14), the main tank and tunnel viewing area of Cebu Ocean Park will be transformed into a romantic restaurant serving a six-course meal.

This allows diners to enjoy floor-to-ceiling underwater views as they enjoy a menu featuring sustainably sourced lobster, caviar, wet-aged Certified Angus Beef, and more.

The limited capacity event is available for P1,999 nett per person (P3,998 nett per couple). More details are available on Cebu Ocean Park's website.