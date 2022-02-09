Miss Universe PH taps Kumu in selecting 2022 candidates

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines on Tuesday announced its partnership with Kumu, saying the social media app will play "a big role" in selecting the candidates of this year's pageant.

As part of the partnership, applicants are asked to introduce themselves using the platform, answering the question, "Why do you deserve to be the next Miss Universe Philippines?"

They have until 11:59 p.m. on February 15 to upload their Kumu clips, according to an announcement on the Miss Universe Philippines Facebook page.

In another post, Miss Universe Philippines said it aims to hold "the most interactive pageant ever" this year through their tie-up with Kumu, which is also used by the ABS-CBN reality show "Pinoy Big Brother."

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night is set on April 30. Its reigning queens are headed by Beatrice Gomez, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel last December.