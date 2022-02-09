Heart surprises Chiz with a Rolex watch for their anniversary

MANILA – Heart Evengelista went on a little shopping spree to treat herself days before her birthday.

In a new Instagram Reel, the actress captured on video how she went from one designer shop to another.

Aside from getting herself new items, Evangelista also took the opportunity to get her husband, Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero, a gift.

“Little shopping. Well it is almost my birthday,” she said. “It is also our anniversary so I’ll be giving his gift in advance.”

As seen in the clip, Evangelista got Escudero a Rolex watch coupled with a perfect holder from Louis Vuitton.

“Balancing act – pag gumastos ka for yourself, need mo din gift asawa mo para 'di ka pagalitan,” she added in jest.

Kidding aside, Evangelista was delighted that her husband liked her present.

“Happy siya. Achieve!” she said.

Evangelista will be celebrating her birthday on February 14, while their wedding anniversary is on February 15.

Evangelista has been in a relationship with Escudero, who is 15 years her senior, since July 2012. They tied the knot in Quezon on February 15, 2015.