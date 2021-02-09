WATCH: Liz Uy's storage room transformed into nursery for second baby

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- As she prepares to welcome her second child, celebrity stylist Liz Uy converted her storage room into a "modern boho" nursery.

She got help from her cousin, interior decorator and YouTuber Elle Uy, who used earth tones and wooden finishes to transform the space.

"I love the shade. This is the palette that I want," she said. "Grabe, how is this my nursery?"

Uy then said in jest that she is ready to give birth now that her nursery is complete.

"Tonight, puwede nang lumabas si baby," joked the stylist, who is already nine months pregnant.

"Kung kailan niya gusto. Kung gusto niya, at least ready na ako," she added. "I'm not going to be worried."

It was last December when Uy revealed that she is pregnant with her second child with businessman Raymond Racaza.

Their firstborn, Xavi, turned three last September.

