Mental health support group releases own version of viral 'Tililing' poster

MANILA -- An online group that supports people with anxiety and depression has released its own take on the poster for the movie "Tililing," which has been criticized for showing mental illness stereotypes.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, Anxiety and Depression Support Philippines (ADSP) said it finds the original poster "problematic."

The wacky expressions made by the stars of the movie were replaced by the group as it delivered the message that there are many faces of mental illness.

"We can't judge the movie if we haven't seen it yet. Let us just hope that it's done tastefully. The thing is, the poster is problematic," ADSP said.

"'Di lahat ng makakakita ng original poster ay magbabasa, mag-iimbestiga o manonood. Maaaring tumatak 'yang impresyon na 'yan sa utak nila nang matagal o habambuhay," the group added.

ADSP also slammed the use of the word "tililing," saying "even us patients and the professionals don't use this word."

"Even the government is careful in addressing people with mental health struggles. 'Wag nating pausuhin," it said.

"And the sad part is, hindi naman lahat ng may 'tililing' or may pinagdaraanan ay mahahalata mo. 'Yung ibang may pinagdadaanan, sila pa 'yung nakatawa. Sila 'yung pinakamasaya sa barkada, ang breadwinner ng pamilya, ang boss ng kumpanya, ang pinakamagaling sa eskwela," the group stressed.

"Ika nga nila, maraming mukha ang problema. At gusto naming ipakita rin ang ibang mukha -- merong mukang masaya, highly functional, productive pero sa loob-loob, may kadiliman."

Liza Soberano earlier joined netizens in expressing disagreement over the "Tililing" movie poster.

"Really hoping that this movie will spread awareness and enlighten us on the struggles of dealing with mental health. But the poster? It's a no for me," she said in a Twitter post.

Hours after Soberano's statement, "Tililing" director Darryl Yap assured the actress in a Facebook post that their movie's goal is to spread awareness about mental health.

"Ang aking mga artista sa pelikulang ito ay nagdaan sa mga pagsubok na nagpatatag din sa kanilang kalusugang pangkaisipan," he said. "Sigurado kaming hindi nila tatanggapin ang isang proyektong ikapapahamak ng kanilang prinsipyo at pagkatao; Matatalino ang aking mga artista, at matapang ang kanilang direktor."

