Shopping shorts: Jordan brand on LazMall and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ADIDAS INTRODUCES NEW BRA, LEGGINGS

Handout

Adidas has extended its portfolio with new high-performance bra and leggings, aiming to reduce distractions so athletes can focus on improving performance.

The brand's newest bra and leggings chapter caters to more workout needs across Studio, All Gym, HIIT and Running. Features include four-way material stretch and recovery, full adjustability, increased support structures, and airflow management.

Priced from P2,000 to P4,900, the new products are available on Adidas' website and app, and in select stores.

CAT FOOD BY GOODEST

Goodest promises to provide balanced and proper nutrition for cats with its cat food products, which come in three flavors -- Tender Tuna, Chicken Chomp, and Meaty Mackerel.

Priced starting at P26.15 with a shelf life of up to 24 months, Goodest Cat is also fit for kittens, pregnant cats, and adult and senior cats.

It is available online on Shopee and Lazada, and in pet stores and grocery stores nationwide.

JORDAN BRAND NOW ON LAZMALL

Handout

Nike's celebrated Jordan brand is now available on Lazada.

Customers can check out a selection of lifestyle items, and basketball gear, among others, on the Nike Official Store via LazMall.

Among these are the Jordan Max Aura 4, a next-generation basketball shoe that features a timeless style and cloud-like heel support; and the Jordan Stay Loyal 2 with details that pay homage to MJ’s storied career and recall decades of legendary Jordan shoes.

LEGO SETS FOR MINDFULNESS

Handout

Lego is encouraging mindfulness and relaxation through its different sets.

Among these are the Icons Wildflower Bouquet, Icons Jazz Club, Ideas A-Frame cabin, Star Wars Scout Dark Trooper Helmet, and Marvel Black Panther.

These are available at Bankee Bricks and Lego Certified stores.

UNILEVER GETS NEW NUTRITION GM FOR SEA

Unilever has shifted to a simpler, more category-focused business with five distinct groups: beauty and wellbeing, personal care, home care, ice cream, and nutrition.

It recently tapped Unilever veteran Kristine Go as general manager of the nutrition business for Southeast Asia.

The company also plans to continue its expanded Future Foods ambition to help people transition towards healthier diets, as well as help reduce the environmental impact of the global food chain.

Among its food brands in the country are Knorr and Lady's Choice, which are available in groceries, supermarkets, and sari-sari stores nationwide.

UNIQLO U 2023 SPRING/SUMMER COLLECTION

Handout

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo is set to launch the Uniqlo U 2023 Spring/Summer collection February 17.

Designed by artistic director Christophe Lemaire and his Uniqlo R&D team in Paris, the new collection themed "A Sense of Ease" offers a modern, timeless modular wardrobe.

Its color palette combines understated neutrals and rich blues and beiges with bright pops of green, orange, yellow, purple, and pink.