MANILA – Former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder Rachel Peters turned to social media to share that her baby daughter Kaia recently got into a freak accident.

While they were on vacation in Japan, Peters said “Kaia got a pretty nasty burn on her hand from pulling hot tea off a table.”

“A freak accident and a big learning experience for us all. Such a horrible start to a trip but we’re so thankful for all the nurse and doctors in Japan who were so sweet to her everyday,” she said.

Peters said she is also proud of how brave Kaia has been through this whole ordeal.

“Straight to the hospital after a full on day of traveling! She had to fast before her procedure and woke up from it all at 3am smiling,” she shared in another post.

While she couldn’t reply to everyone messaging her about Kaia on social media, Peters assured her friends and followers that her daughter is now doing okay.

The former beauty queen gave birth to Kaia in October 2021.

Last week, Peters shared that she and her husband Migz Villafuerte are expecting their second child together.