MANILA -- Former Miss International Kylie Verzosa turned 31 on Wednesday, February 7.

On Instagram, the beauty queen-turned-actress shared photos from her birthday shoot, which showed her wearing a black bralette and pleated skirt from Prada.

"Happy and grateful for another year of wisdom," she said.

Verzosa also declared what she intends to do as she is a year older, saying she would no longer "waste time" and instead focus on her goals and loved ones.

"No more wasting time and to achieving more goals and spending time with the people I love," she said.

Verzosa pursued a career in show business after winning the Miss International crown in 2016.

She confirmed her relationship with actor Jake Cuenca in 2019, but they parted ways in 2022.

Despite the split, Verzosa only had good words for her ex-boyfriend, as seen in her interview earlier this year.

Related video: