YouTube chef Joshua Weissman (left) loves the Filipino breakfast (right) he created. YouTube/Joshua Weissman

Filipino breakfast favorites took center stage in the latest vlog of American chef Joshua Weissman.

On his YouTube channel which boasts of 7.46 million subscribers, Weissman compared the typical American breakfast (bacon, sausage, pancakes, hash brown, and toast) with the Philippines' tocino, longganisa, sinangag, and egg.

"I want to talk about a breakfast that isn't talked about enough, and that is the Filipino breakfast," he said.

Weissman went on to prepare both breakfasts from scratch. To make the tocino, he marinated pork for three days in brown sugar, pineapple juice, salt, rice vinegar, soy sauce, and garlic. He even added a few drops of red food coloring to get the tocino's "extra red look."

For the longganisa, he used 60% lean ground pork, salt, smoked paprika, black pepper, soy sauce, white vinegar, dark brown sugar, and garlic.

As for the sinangag, Weissman acknowledged the Filipinos' love for garlic, using 15 cloves to make the fried rice.

In the end, the YouTube chef was all praises for the Filipino breakfast he created.

"Garlic rice should be part of every healthy start of the day. I'm in another plane of existence. This has depth. It's garlicky, it's savory, but it's also simple. I can eat this whole plate of rice and I'm gonna probably feel good," he said.

"It's sweet, it's salty, it's got that umami," he added, referring to the longganisa, while declaring that tocino is "a step above" from bacon.

In the end, Weissman encouraged his viewers to try the Filipino breakfast if they are looking for a new experience.

"This, to me, is more exciting. I'm gonna dream about this," he said.

