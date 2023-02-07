Disenyong Pinoy nagpabilib sa Paris trade show

PARIS - Mga accessories tulad ng mga hikaw at kuwintas na may ethnic at flowery designs na gawa sa recycled na papel ang ipinamalas ng Pinoy exhibitors na lumahok sa tradeshow na Maison et Objet 2023 sa Nord Villepinte sa Paris.

May mahigit dalawang libong exhibitors ang nakilahok dito kamakailan. Ipinagmalaki ng Filipino exhibitors ang bagong disenyo ng home decors.

May vases na gawa sa recycled materials, makukulay na marmorcast at stonecast-designed vasti vase, tile decors na certified sustainable product.

“We always have a new combination of material, ‘yung certification is new. Certification will support your claim that you are doing a sustainable product,” sabi ni Pete Dalantar, Nature’s Legacy president.

Anya, importanteng makapasok sa international tradeshows ang mga produktong Pilipino.

“Maison et Objet is a place where creativity and design converge. Dito mo makikita yung people who have something new,” sabi ni Pete Delantar, Nature’s Legacy president.

Marami ring mga banyagang nabighani sa produktong Pilipino.

“I can show you what I like: the jewelry made from recycled paper, and another thing that caught my eye are these vases made from recycled materials, (which are) agro-forest debris,” sabi ni Sara Kocevska, bumisita sa trade show.

Nabighani rin ang bumisita sa trade shows sa high-quality hand-woven abaca rugs at makukulay na carpets na may natural color dyes.

May geometric patterns, artsy graphics na may matingkad na kulay na nagpapakita ng handicraft at contemporary flair.

“I think the Filipino design stands out because you can see something unique and there’s always something traditional and yet it’s world-class,” sabi ni Ann Hernandez, CEO, Weave Manila.

Ayon sa kinatawan ng Pilipinas sa trade show, naging oportunidad ito para maipakilala pa sa mundo ang kalidad at husay ng mga likhang Pinoy.

“We are hoping that this will start getting people interested in remembering what the Philippines has to offer as a brand with all the natural, indigenous materials and sustainable materials.

"We hope that we will be able to take advantage of the platform of Maison et Objet not only to showcase our collections from our exporter but also showcase what the Philippines is to the world,” sabi ni Chiqui Veneracion, Country Focal Officer (Philippines), Maison et Objet Paris.

