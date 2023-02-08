MANILA -- After her stint in Le Bal des Debutantes in Paris, Atasha Muhlach graces the cover of a local fashion magazine, this time showing her athletic side.

The daughter of celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez posed with players from the Philippine Volcanoes at the Philsports Complex for Preview's February 2023 issue.

She was decked out in Gucci, including pieces from the brand's collaboration with Adidas.

Bacs Arcebal, the art director for Preview's fashion shoot, said they opted to make the theme "very active, very sports-themed, something that's in line with her personality."

Preview noted that Atasha has played rugby with the Philippine Volcanoes before, and is also into wakeboarding, basketball, and golf, among other sports.

Spin.ph earlier reported that she played for the Under-18 girls national rugby sevens team.