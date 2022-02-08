Meta launches Instagram safety guide for parents

Handout

MANILA — Tech company Meta launched on Tuesday Safer Internet Day, a guide to Filipino parents on Instagram’s safety features to protect their children’s well-being.

Three of the Instagram features discussed are the message controls, account privacy, and the new take a break feature.

The message controls can customize the direct messages kids see through filtering words and even the number of likes, while the account privacy gives a default private status to teens.

The take a break feature could customize the time allotted for their children on the platform.

“At Instagram, we continue to learn from and be inspired by the way teens use social media, especially the way they develop their identity and share real issues while using our platform,” Philip Chua of Instagram said.

“We want them to feel that Instagram is a safe and supportive place to express their authentic selves,” he added.

The guide was developed by Plan International Philippines, Youth for Mental Health Coalition, together with experts and internet stars Doug and Chesca Kramer.

For Youth for Mental Health Coalition national chairperson Ray Alyannah Lagasca, it is best to guide children on their social media use.

“Guidance from parents actually helps children to avoid confusion when it comes to developing their identity. At the same time it helps them to avoid unhealthy coping mechanisms,” she said.

“How parents should do that? It’s of course being able to make their presence felt, making their child realize that they’re there with them and, constantly and regularly checking upon them.”

Parents and guardians can download the tips here and the Filipino version will be available soon.

